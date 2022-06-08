Audrey-Anne Bouchard's French Theatre Smash CAMILLE: THE STORY To Debut In English at Segal Centre

Director Audrey-Anne Bouchard and her team of collaborators present Camille: The Story in English for the very first time, at Segal Centre from June 21. The pioneering multi-sensorial theatrical experience (Camille : un rendez-vous au-delà du visuel) was a smash hit with audiences when it was first performed in French at MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels) in September 2019.

What story does a stage tell if it is not seen but experienced? What messages do gestures convey when they are not seen but heard?

Camille: The Story is an immersive performance about the end of a friendship. Designed to engage all of your senses but sight, this revised version of the show Camille: un rendez-vous au-delà du visuel offers a sensory experience that is accessible to all audience members, whether they are people who are blind, partially-sighted or sighted .



This unusual work, specially designed for people living with visual impairments, offers a completely new sensory encounter with dance and theatre. Audience members are invited to enter the performance space, to sit at the centre of the set, as the story unfolds. The small capacity of six audience members per performance promises an intimate, unique, and multi-sensory experience.



Please note that COVID-19 sanitary measures are respected throughout the performance. Distancing is maintained between audience members and performers, and sets are disinfected between uses.



"This project was born from a need to create a show that would be accessible to audiences who have their sense of vision as well as to those living with a visual impairment. The show is interactive: audience members connect with their inner-dialogue, we connect with them through multisensorial interactions. The idea came to me because I myself have a visual impairment, Stargardt's disease." - Audrey-Anne Bouchard, Creator / Director

This innovative piece is a collective creation developed by Audrey-Anne Bouchard in collaboration with Joseph Brown, Marijoe Foucher, Laurence Gagnon Lefebvre, Laurie-Anne Langis and Marc-André Lapointe.



The work is entirely accessible to people who are blind and to all audiences (12 years old and older). Spectators using mobility aids also are welcome. Audience members who are sighted and partially-sighted will be able to immerse themselves in this multi-sensorial revolutionary experience by wearing a blindfold for the entirety of the performance.



Choreographers and Dancers, Laurie-Anne Langis and Marijoe Foucher, who are also massage therapists took inspiration in guiding techniques for people who are blind or partially-sighted to develop the choreography of the piece that also explores the sonic potential of the human body. Joining Audrey-Anne Bouchard as Co-Author of the text, Actor and Author Marc-André Lapointe also plays the lead role of Pierre in this beautiful translation by Alexis Diamond. Set Designers Laurence Gagnon Lefebvre and Diana Uribe with Sound Designers Joseph Browne and Rob Denton took on the enormous task of conceptualizing the physical and auditory environments of the show, while factoring in that the set would be heard, smelled and felt rather than seen. Actors Sarah Leblanc-Gosselin, Alexandra Laferrière, Peter Farbridge and Joan Wiecha join the team for this new English production!

For more information visit www.english-audeladuvisuel.com