Art Attack Foundation Bestows Graciela Daniele Dance Scholarship

Last month, The Art Attack Foundation (AAF) announced the recipient of their annual Graciela Daniele Dance Scholarship, Dannilynn King, who received a full scholarship to attend Dance Theatre of Harlem Summer Program.

"I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity," says Dannilyn, "My dreams are now becoming my reality. Thank you so much for allowing me to expand my training as both a dancer and artist." From the Dance Theatre of Harlem: "Thank you for the Art Attack Foundation's generous donation to The DTH School....Dannilynn demonstrates extraordinary talent and potential, and we look forward to sharing her progress with you" -- David Levine, Director of Institutional Giving.

AAF is a nonprofit performing arts scholarship organization established in 2004 by executive director and former dancer, Dan Watt, and the iconic Chita Rivera serves as Chairperson. The Graciela Daniele Dance Scholarship is offered to fourteen to twenty year olds of all disciplines who attend an accredited school. The scholarship was recently established to honor the American-Argentine dancer and choreographer, Graciela Daniele, who's a ten-time Tony award nominee, and who was presented with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement at last year's Tony Awards.

Ms. Daniele shared her wisdom and well wishes with Dannilyn, " hope you enjoy the work, even when it feels hard, don't try to compete, always be the best of yourself, that will be your triumph." Graciela

Chita and Graciela have a long professional history and personal bond, having first worked together in the original company of Chicago. "Graciela Daniele has cared about others her entire life and has left an indelible mark on the theatre, having mentored, directed, and taught so many," shares Rivera. "This is a small way to pay tribute to my amazing friend and to pass it on. ....Who knows-we might be training the next artist to follow in her steps. No one would love that more than Grazie."

Other legends of musical theater including Betty Buckley and Rhonda LaChanze (AKA LaChanze) concur that this a moving and fitting tribute for this scholarship.

"I love Graciela Daniele!" enthuses Buckley. "Everyone who knows her and has been blessed to work with her loves Graci! ... I am eternally grateful for her, her gifts, and her light."

LaChanze gives Daniele high praise. "Graciela Daniele is the most passionate, intuitive, and dynamic director/choreographer I have ever worked with...She modeled discipline, focus, truth and commitment with every minute of the rehearsal process... I would not be the performer I am today without the wisdom, fortitude, and generosity of Graciela Daniele"

Dan Watt enthusiastically agrees, "Miss Daniele has given so much to the dance community and we are honored to say "Thank you" in this way. This scholarship furthers the mission of AAF which is to inspire community leaders, business, and individuals to participate and contribute in the education, enhancement, and development of young performing artists."