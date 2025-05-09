American Repertory Ballet | Princeton Ballet School Reveal Major Matching Giving Opportunity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At American Repertory Ballet | Princeton Ballet School’s “Dancing Through Life” Gala at McCarter Theatre Center on April 11, 2025, it was announced that a generous donor has pledged to match every gift the organization receives this spring. Now is the perfect time to make a tax-deductible donation so that your contribution can be doubled and help ensure the continuity of our far-reaching and impactful artistic and educational programs. Donations help provide funds for new artistic work, pointe shoes, health and wellness support for our dancers, faculty, and staff, Princeton Ballet School scholarships, live music in our studios, our Dance for Parkinson’s program, Audrey's Class for dancers with differing abilities, and so much more!

In conjunction, American Repertory Ballet (ARB) | Princeton Ballet School (PBS) has launched its annual spring appeal as the dynamic 2024-2025 season and school year come to a close. “None of the work that we do and love would be possible without your support,” says Nanako Yamamoto, ARB Company Dancer & Assistant Rehearsal Director. “ARB | PBS as a nonprofit organization that creates a sense of community for so many people, in addition to providing dance classes, world-class performances, and impactful social services.”

Donors are encouraged to go to www.arballet.org/support/support/ to make their gift today and double their impact.

DANCER SPONSORSHIP

This matching gift opportunity also includes ARB’s newly created Dancer Sponsorship program, an initiative designed to uplift our professional artists while raising critical funds to support their salaries and benefits, in addition to physical therapy, pointe shoes, international employment visa expenses (if applicable) and more. Sponsors are recognized in performance programs, on the ARB website, and also receive invitations to special receptions, in-studio or stage rehearsals, backstage meet and greets, signed shoes and autographed photos, plus coffee or lunch with the dancer(s).

