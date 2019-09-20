Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Selected To Present CROSSROADS At American Dance Guild Festival

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre is proud to have been selected as one of several modern dance companies to present work at the annual American Dance Guild Festival 2019 SHAPING THE NOW-DANCE IN UNCERTAIN TIMES, on October 4, 2019 at 8pm at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 W. 55th Street, NYC. Tickets are $10-25 and can be purchased at https://amandaselwyndance.org/american-dance-guild-festival-2019/.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will perform an excerpt of their latest evening-length work, Crossroads, which premiered in June 2019. Crossroads explores forging into unchartered waters and that tumultuous process of self-discovery. Inspired by the work of Magritte and Escher, Selwyn collaborated with scenic & costume designer, Anna-Alisa Belous to shape a surrealistic landscape that highlights these lingering moments at the crossroads, choosing one path or another, and how these moments steer the course of our lives.

Choreography: Amanda Selwyn and dancers

Costume and Scenic Design: Anna-Alisa Belous

Sound Design: Joel Wilhelmi

Dancers: Michael Bishop, Nolan Elsbecker, Alisa Gregory, Manon Hallay, Miaski Hayama, Min Kim, Sho Miya, Lauren Russo, Evita Zacharioglou

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates original and dynamic dance theatre that raises questions and magnifies humanity through dance. Productions pivot around core themes and through an interplay between athletic and pedestrian motion, activate emotional expression, character, and narrative in a rich and abstract collage. Presenting dance in an immediate, mature, and inclusive way, the company engages audiences from start to finish and beckons a response of thought, feeling, and soul. www.amandaselwyndance.org

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 75 productions at NYC venues including Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has, been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts-in-education programming through Notes in Motion Outreach Dance Theatre to children in the NYC public schools. Selwyn's 20th Anniversary Season is to be presented by CUNY Dance Initiative at Baruch Performing Arts Center in March 2020.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You