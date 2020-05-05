Ailey All Access Uplifts Audiences With A Free Online Performance and Short Films

Keeping the Ailey spirit alive in the hearts of the community, the Ailey organization continues to deliver new content with Ailey All Access, a free online initiative featuring a series of weekly performance broadcasts, original short films created by the Ailey dancers, Ailey Extension dance and fitness classes and more.

Viewers can enjoy Ailey performances from wherever they are every Thursday 7pm ET. On Thursday, May 7, viewers will be treated to an historic performance by the legendary Judith Jamison in Cry, Alvin Ailey's extraordinary solo created as a birthday present for his mother that was created on his stunning muse. Timed in conjunction with Mother's Day, this physically and emotionally demanding tour-de-force 16-minute solo - dedicated to "all black women everywhere - especially our mothers" - has become an enduring work of American art. This streaming premiere is from a performance filmed at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' gala on January 24, 1972 and presented by special arrangement with The Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center and Lincoln Center. The performance series continues with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Artistic Director Robert Battle's Mass (Thursday, May 14) and The Hunt (Thursday, May 28) and Camille Brown's City of Rain (Thursday, May 21).

Viewers can tune into Instagram live on Wednesdays and Saturdays 1pm ET to listen to intimate conversations amongst the dancers sharing life outside of performing and how they got their start at Ailey. This week, the Instagram live series will feature Hope Boykin interviewing Belén Indhira Pereyra (Wednesday, May 6) and Solomon Dumas hosting a discussion with Jacqueline Green (Saturday, May 9). The Ailey dancers continue dancing together while apart with #TheShowMustGoOn and Dancer Diaries video series. As part of #TheShowMustGoOn, dancers will preview a Cry compilation video ahead of the Thursday performance broadcast and a special video paying homage to mothers around the world from the Ailey dancers will be unveiled on Sunday, May 10. Additionally, the second installment of Dance Diaries debuted with Jacqueline Greene dancing her solo from Rennie Harris' Lazarus, which she dedicated as a prayer for frontline responders like her sister who is an ER nurse.

In honor of Physical Fitness Month Ailey is promoting healthy lifestyles by encouraging audiences to keep dancing at home during any of Ailey Extension's weekly Zumba, yoga, Pilates and body ballet dance fitness classes. With more than 20 classes each week, there are several opportunities for students of all ages and experience levels to enjoy online dance and dance fitness classes. Starting May 10, students will have an additional chance to enhance their dance skills during Ailey Extension's Afro-Cuban Modern class with Noibis Licea each Sunday at 5:30 pm ET. This rarely seen form of modern dance inspires students to think more intently about space, time, and musicality with a dynamic fusion of North American dance techniques, ballet, and Afro-Cuban dances and rhythms. To view the most up to date schedule of Ailey's free virtual classes - which include Horton, hip hop, vogue, samba, West African and more styles taught by Ailey Extension's elite instructors - students can search MindBody or visit aileyextension.com/class-schedule.

Join Ailey for #GivingTuesdayNow today, May 5 for a global day of giving and unity. #GivingTuesdayNow is an opportunity for people around the world to stand together in unity - to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal. This online fundraising event will be used to raise funds for the Still, We Dance campaign. In an effort to keep Ailey alive in the hearts of our community, the Still, We Dance campaign contributes to moving the organization forward during this uncertain time, while making it possible for Ailey to offer a variety of programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations. A gift of any size to the Ailey organization helps uplift communities around the world. Recently, members of the Ailey family were asked to share what Ailey means to them in hopes of reminding others of why Still, We Dance.

To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.





