2020 Project Springboard Residency Applications Now Open

Project Springboard: Developing Dance Musicals is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for 2020. The deadline to apply is October 8, 2019.

Project Springboard: Developing Dance Musicals is designed to encourage collaboration among theater artists in which the choreographer plays an integral role from conception, to develop new musicals with dance fully integrated into the story-telling, and to address existing financial and practical obstacles to developing those ideas in the early stages of development.

Now in its fourth year, Project Springboard: Developing Dance Musicals provides a three-week development residency in June 2020 for creative teams in the early stages of a new dance-driven musical. The residencies will take place in New York City and will include up to twelve performers, stipends for the creative team, producing and dramaturgical support. Creative teams may range in size (up to five) and must include a choreographer and a composer.

Project Springboard: Developing Dance Musicals will continue to nurture projects following their residencies as part of a pipeline of new dance-driven musicals into the not-for-profit theater community.

Application instructions are available at www.projectspringboard.org/apply/.





