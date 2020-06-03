UK Radio Stations Celebrate the Return of Live Classical Music

Rhinegold Publishing has reported that Radio stations throughout Europe are joining BBC Radio 3 broadcasting the station's Lunchtime Concerts from Wigmore Hall.

Check out the full story HERE.

The first BBC Radio 3 broadcast recital from Wigmore Hall was given by British pianist Stephen Hough on 1 June.

Alan Davey, BBC Radio 3 and Classical Music controller, shared: "We are thrilled that our friends across Europe are joining Radio 3 in celebrating the first glimpse of hope in a return to live music on our country's stages ... The wonderful artists involved in our Lockdown Live at London's Wigmore Hall series are the best ambassadors to unite listeners across the continent.:

All concerts will be available on BBC Sounds for 30 days. Listen here: www.bbc.co.uk/radio3

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You