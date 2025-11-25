Kings Place to Present The Neave Trio In London Debut

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The GRAMMY Award-nominated Neave Trio will make its London debut in two concerts at Kings Place on Thursday, February 12, 2026, and Friday, February 13, 2026. As part of the Kings Place Memory Unwrapped season, the residency will feature two contrasting programs, including the London premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon's A Vast Palette. The Neave Trio is currently nominated for its second GRAMMY Award for its most recent album, La Mer (Chandos 2025), and will release its next album on Chandos Records in February 2026.

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 7:30pm, Neave performs a program that draws together three towering voices of the Romantic and late Romantic traditions: Rachmaninoff, Clara Schumann, and Brahms, inspired by Neave's 2022 GRAMMY-nominated album, Musical Remembrances. The program explores themes of memory, legacy, and emotional depth through piano trios that span cultures and eras.

On Friday, February 13, 2026, at 7:30pm, Neave gives the London premiere performance of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon's A Vast Palette. This piece continues Higdon's exploration of a central question: Can colors be reflected in music? While the first and second piano trios examined Pale Yellow, Fiery Red, Wondrous White, and Brilliant Blue, this work introduces Majestic Green and Zesty Orange. In her piano trios, Higdon crafts these musical "colors" with the intention that performers will freely interpret and combine the movements in ways that best convey the vivid palette of each work.

The program also includes Piazzolla's Oblivion, Libertango, and his reimagining of Vivaldi's Four Seasons with a twist of tango, Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, with live tango dancing by London's Tango Movement (David and Kim Benitez).

On February 6, 2026, Neave Trio releases its eighth studio album, In Her Hands, on Chandos Records. The album presents a program of works celebrating three women composers of the early modern era, including Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G minor, Dora Pejačević's Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, and Cécile Chaminade's Piano Trio No. 2 in A minor. Together, these works highlight the richness and diversity of women's contributions to the chamber music repertoire.

Program Information

Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 7:30pm

Neave Trio: Musical Remembrances

Kings Place Hall One | London, UK

Link: www.kingsplace.co.uk/whats-on/classical/neave-trio-musical-remembrances/

Rachmaninoff - Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor

Clara Schumann - Piano Trio in G minor, Op. 17

Brahms - Piano Trio in B Major, Op. 8

Anna Williams, violin

Mikhail Veselov, cello

Eri Nakamura , piano

Friday, February 13, 2026, at 7:30pm

Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires with Neave Trio

Kings Place Hall One | London, UK

Link: www.kingsplace.co.uk/whats-on/classical/piazzolla-four-seasons-of-buenos-aires-with-neave-trio/

Piazzolla - Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Jennifer Higdon - A Vast Palette (2025) [UK Premiere]

I. Majestic Green

II. Zesty Orange

Piazzolla - Oblivion

Piazzolla - Libertango

Anna Williams, violin

Mikhail Veselov, cello

Eri Nakamura, piano

Tango Dancers