Shah Sadikov Joins The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra As Assistant Conductor & Community Ambassador 

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Shah Sadikov as its new Assistant Conductor & Community Ambassador, following an international search.

A conductor, educator, and artistic leader, Sadikov brings a breadth of musical experience from his work across North America and Europe. Currently based in Saskatoon, he has led orchestras, opera productions, and youth ensembles with a distinctive combination of precision, creativity, and deep community-focused vision.

In his new role, Sadikov will assist Music Director Jean-Marie Zeitouni, lead ESO programs throughout the season, and serve as a key ambassador for the orchestra's community outreach. He will also play a vital role with the Youth Orchestra of Northern Alberta (YONA), supporting the program's artistic growth and helping inspire the next generation of young musicians.

Sadikov's tenure with the ESO formally begins in early 2026, following his conducting debut at performances of Mozart & Stravinsky: Tradition to Innovation on November 27 & 29, 2025. Led by Music Director Jean-Marie Zeitouni, these concerts will feature a special cameo from Sadikov as he conducts a movement from Mozart's Symphony No. 31 "Paris," offering audiences an exciting first glimpse of his artistry with the orchestra.

"We are delighted to welcome Shah Sadikov to the ESO family," said Jean-Marie Zeitouni, ESO Music Director. "His musicianship, versatility, and passion for education make him an incredible addition to our artistic team. I am excited for our community to experience his energy and vision."

"Shah's appointment underscores our commitment to artistic excellence and community connection. His innovative vision and ambitious initiative will inspire YONA's young musicians, energize ESO players, and captivate audiences-enriching Edmonton's arts community with creativity and passion," added Anne-Marie Switzer, Vice President of Music

Sadikov has built a reputation for artistic excellence and inspiring leadership. He is the Co-Founder and Music Director of the Bridge City Chamber Orchestra and has held conducting and teaching roles across Canada and the United States. Dedicated to cross-cultural dialogue, he continues to champion accessibility in the arts and innovative approaches to music education.

"I am honoured to join the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra," said Sadikov. "This is an exceptional artistic community, and I look forward to collaborating with the musicians, staff, and the remarkable young people of YONA."

The ESO looks forward to introducing Shah Sadikov to audiences later this season.

Learn more about Sadikov:

https://www.winspearcentre.com/more/about/about-eso/meet-the-musicians/shah-sadikov/

https://www.shahsadikov.com/