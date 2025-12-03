Bravo! Vail Music Festival Reveals 39th Season Featuring More Than 60 Concerts

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) has revealed its 39th Festival season, returning June 25 to August 6, 2026, with more than 60 concerts throughout Colorado's Vail Valley region. The six-week festival features internationally acclaimed orchestras-Academy of St Martin in the Fields, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic-alongside distinguished chamber ensembles and guest artists from around the world.

The centerpiece of the season is a festival-long celebration of Anne-Marie McDermott's 16-year tenure and her last as Artistic Director of Bravo! Vail. Highlights include McDermott's performances of all five Beethoven piano concertos with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, the world premiere of Prayer for the Living by Aaron Jay Kernis-a commissioned gift to McDermott from Bravo! Vail, and collaborative performances with pianists Yefim Bronfman, Anton Nel, Gregory Anderson, and Elizabeth Roe.

Additionally, McDermott presents pianists Illia Ovcharenko, Ilya Shmukler, Fei-Fei Dong, and Chaeyoung Park in the complete cycle of Beethoven's 32 Piano Sonatas in eight free concerts at the Vail Interfaith Chapel-an extraordinary artistic and educational offering for the community. Taking place throughout July, the concerts are offered free to the public with additional details and availability announced in March 2026.

"During the interview process for my job as Artistic Director of the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, I recorded my ideas and aspirations for the Festival in a small notebook," said McDermott. "When I leaf through its pages now, I am astonished and humbled to see just how many ideas were brought to life over the course of 16 summers. In 2010, I imagined the Festival becoming a 'hotbed' for international musical talent and a place where musical dreams come true. As we announce the 2026 season, my last as Artistic Director, what I once could only imagine is today a reality, thanks to an extraordinary community built on generosity and trust, and inspired by excellence and a genuine passion for music. I could not be more grateful."

To view the full Bravo! Vail season by series, please click here.

ORCHESTRA RESIDENCIES

Academy of St Martin in the Fields (June 25-28, 2026, Orchestral Series)

Recognized for its refined sound and vibrant interpretations of the classical canon, the London-based Academy of St Martin in the Fields (ASMF) returns to Bravo! Vail for its fifth residency, opening the Festival's 39th season.

Highlights of ASMF's three programs include all five Beethoven Piano Concertos, performed over two concerts by Anne-Marie McDermott, in celebration of her 16-year tenure as Bravo! Vail's Artistic Director. ASMF's Music Director and violinist Joshua Bell concludes the residency performing Saint-Saëns' Violin Concerto No. 3.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (July 2-July 8, 2026, Orchestral Series)

Music Director Fabio Luisi leads two of five Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) performances, showcasing the ensemble's remarkable depth and versatility in its 25th Bravo! Vail residency.

Renowned on both the opera and concert stage, Luisi conducts Puccini's Madama Butterfly in concert, marking the first-ever opera performance by the DSO at Bravo! Vail. The performance features the Festival debuts of singers Jennifer Rowley, Evan LeRoy Johnson, Manuela Custer, Alessandro Luongo, Keith Jameson, and Kidon Choi, joined by the Bravo! Vail Festival Chorus.

Additional highlights of the DSO's residency include the Festival debut of Leonidas Kavakos performing Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, along with three popular programs-Music of the Movies, Disco Divas, and the Patriotic Concert, this year honoring America's 250th and Colorado's 150th anniversaries-led by fan-favorite Jeff Tyzik.

The Philadelphia Orchestra (July 10-17, 2026, Orchestral Series)

The Philadelphia Orchestra returns for its 19th Bravo! Vail residency, bringing back its signature sound and adventurous programming in a year celebrating the ensemble's 125th anniversary. Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Principal Guest Conductor Marin Alsop, and guest conductor Aram Demirjian lead six performances featuring a mix of beloved classics and bold new works that celebrate the Orchestra's essential place in American musical life.

A residency highlight includes Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, led by Nézet-Séguin and featuring the Colorado Symphony Chorus. In addition, The Philadelphia Orchestra gives the Festival premiere of John Adams' The Rock You Stand On (co-commissioned with Bravo! Vail), which he dedicated to Alsop; Julia Wolfe's Liberty Bell; and Terence Blanchard's Suite from Fire Shut Up in My Bones. The residency also includes Bravo! Vail debut appearances by pianist Marc-André Hamelin, violin prodigy Himari, and pianist Aristo Sham, as well as a performance of the Brahms Violin Concerto with soloist Augustin Hadelich.

The Philadelphia Orchestra rounds out its residency with Bravo! Vail's popular movie night, performing live to a screening of Disney's Fantasia, the revered animated concert film that introduced generations to classical music, for which, The Philadelphia Orchestra famously recorded the soundtrack in 1939 under former Music Director Leopold Stokowski.

New York Philharmonic (July 22-29, 2026, Orchestral Series)

The iconic and trailblazing New York Philharmonic (NY Phil) returns to Bravo! Vail for its 23rd season, presenting four Festival premieres and welcoming an exceptional line-up of guest artists and conductors. Elim Chan, Santtu-Matias Rouvali, and Stéphane Denève will lead six performances that showcase the orchestra's international perspective and commitment to new voices in classical music.

Residency highlights include the Bravo! Vail debut of legendary pianist Emanuel Ax performing John Williams' Piano Concerto-premiered in 2025, when the composer was 93-the debut of Serbian-French violinist Nemanja Radulović, and Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat major, featuring pianists Yefim Bronfman and Anne-Marie McDermott. The orchestra also welcomes guest appearances by pianist Conrad Tao, violinist James Ehnes, and NY Phil Principal Cellist Carter Brey.

In addition, the NY Phil performs the Colorado premiere of Caroline Mallonee's Lakeside Game-a co-commission with Bravo! Vail-and a Festival premiere of Daniel Nelson's Steampunk Blizzard.

CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES (June 30, July 7, July 21, and July 27, 2026)

Bravo! Vail's Chamber Music Series showcases four captivating performances by internationally acclaimed chamber musicians and ensembles in the intimate settings of the Donovan Pavilion and Vilar Performing Arts Center.

The 2026 series features the world premiere of Aaron Jay Kernis' Prayer for the Living, performed by Anne-Marie McDermott and commissioned by Bravo! Vail in her honor. Additional highlights include Brahms' Sonatas for Two Pianos in F minor, featuring Yefim Bronfman and McDermott; the Dover Quartet joined by pianist Marc-André Hamelin; Dallas Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Alexander Kerr performing with members of the DSO; and pianist Yuja Wang appearing with People of Earth, a 12-member ensemble known for its fusion of Afro-Latin and American musical styles, presented in partnership with the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES (July 13 and 14, 2026, at the Donovan Pavilion)

Bravo! Vail's Immersive Experiences offer listeners an in-depth exploration of a complete body of music over two concerts, with musicians themselves serving as guides. The 2026 series focuses on Bach's Cello Suites, six solo works that form the pinnacle of the cello repertoire and are among the most recognizable and beloved works in classical music. Cellist Alisa Weilerstein curates and performs the suites, offering an unparalleled perspective on these timeless masterpieces.

CLASSICALLY UNCORKED (August 5 and 6, 2026, at the Vail Golf Course)

Bravo! Vail's Classically Uncorked returns with two inventive chamber music programs, featuring four visionary pianists on two pianos. Gregory Anderson and Elizabeth Roe, members of the electrifying piano duo Anderson & Roe are joined by Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott and award-winning pianist Anton Nel.

EDUCATION & ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS

Throughout the Festival, Bravo! Vail offers more than 20 free concerts in the Eagle and Lake County communities, featuring emerging artists and musicians from visiting orchestras and ensembles. These accessible programs are at the heart of Bravo! Vail's mission to provide extensive music education throughout the community, ensuring everyone can enjoy high-quality classical music and educational opportunities in their own towns.

A cornerstone of Bravo! Vail's 2026 Education and Engagement programs and Festival season is an intimate eight-concert series showcasing the complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, as part of Bravo! Vail's Community Concerts. Anne-Marie McDermott has invited internationally acclaimed pianists Illia Ovcharenko, Ilya Shmukler, Fei-Fei Dong, and Chaeyoung Park for the ambitious project offered free to the public. Further details and ticket information will be available in March 2026.