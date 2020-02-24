The Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret At Lincoln Center Returns To Live At Lynn

Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret at Lincoln Center Comes to Live at Lynn series will present three more performances this spring. Lynn also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, where cabaret artists present intimate evenings of song, story and joie de vivre.

Tickets are only $40 per concert, and they can purchased by phone at +1 561-237-9000, online at lynn.edu/events or at the box office.

March 4

Stearns Matthews in Me and the Twins Rock the Gershwins

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Matthews teams up with pianist/composer/arranger twin brothers Adam and Matt Podd for a rollicking good time through the songs of brothers George and Ira Gershwin. This eclectic program features four-handed piano arrangements.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $40

April 1

Joshua Lance Dixon in Pack of One

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

Dixon pays tribute to the Rat Pack with a show that takes you from their Hollywood beginnings to the lounges of Atlantic City and Las Vegas. He captures the white dinner jacket sophistication of a bygone era with "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Mister Bojangles."

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $40

(Note: This cabaret performance was originally scheduled for one week later, and is now taking place April 1.)

May 13

Valerie Lemon in The Jane Froman Songbook: A Song in My Heart

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m.

With a sophisticated show, elegant look and nostalgic songs, honey-voiced Valerie Lemon transports the audience to the heyday of New York's '40s and '50s nightclub scene with the most memorable numbers from the Jane Froman songbook.

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $40





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You