Tenri Cultural Institute Hosts BREATHING PEACE Music For A More Peaceful World

On Sunday, August 4th, from 2-5PM at Tenri Cultural Institute, SIXTEEN musicians will gather and offer solo and duo performances of classical, jazz and world music, creating an atmosphere for reflection on peace, tolerance and compassion. This is a free concert; artists are donating their time and talent and there is no admission charge. However the audience will be encouraged to donate to both international and local organizations that promotes peace, including the International Peace Institute at the UN, the New York Peace Institute, Peaceful Planet Human Rights Organization and the ACLU, among others.

Music eases personal anguish in a world burdened with violence and hatred, and is a catalyst for inward reflection and outward action. BREATHING PEACE is music to envision a more peaceful world.

Presented by James Nyoraku Schlefer and the Tenri Cultural Institute.

Admission: Free - Attendees will be asked to volunteer time or donate money to an organization that promotes peace

Registration Requested: breathingpeace.eventbrite.com





