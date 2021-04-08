Sarasota Orchestra Announces Full 2021 – 2022 Season

Sarasota Orchestra has announced the 2021 - 2022 season, featuring a return to full orchestra performances. With the safety of concert attendees a top priority, Sarasota Orchestra is looking forward to returning to the concert hall this fall.

Sarasota Orchestra's President and CEO Joseph McKenna says, "By the fall, we believe vaccination rates and public health trends will improve, enabling us to bring the community a season of captivating live concerts in our various performance venues. Our musicians are eager to share full orchestra concerts with our audiences."

The 2021 - 2022 season is composed of five popular concert series:

The Masterworks series brings symphonic blockbusters to life alongside vibrant works by contemporary composers. Guest appearances by acclaimed conductors and soloists will include Grammy Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich and legendary pianist Garrick Ohlsson. Highlights will include Dvořák's New World Symphony, Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. Masterworks performances will take place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Neel Performing Arts Center.

Portraits in Sound - November 5, 6, 7

Marcelo Lehninger, conductor | Blake Pouliot, violin

Guarnieri - Festive Overture

Tchaikovsky - Violin Concerto

Mussorgsky - Pictures at an Exhibition

American Voices - December 10, 11, 12

Teddy Abrams, conductor | Conrad Tao, piano

Teddy Abrams - Overture in Sonata Form

Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 1

Ellen Reid - Petrichor

Copland - Appalachian Spring (full orchestra version)

Ohlsson Plays Rachmaninoff - January 7, 8, 9

Jeffrey Kahane, conductor | Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Brahms - Symphony No. 2

Rachmaninoff - Piano Concerto No. 3

Beethoven and Tchaikovsky - February 3 | Neel PAC, February 4, 5, 6 | Van Wezel

Yaniv Dinur, conductor | Augustin Hadelich, violin

Gabriella Smith - Field Guide

Beethoven - Violin Concerto

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4

Fairy Tales and Fireworks - February 25 | Neel PAC, February 26, 27 | Van Wezel

JoAnn Falletta, conductor | Aaron Diehl, piano

Ravel - Mother Goose Suite

Gershwin - Concerto in F Major

Rachmaninoff - Symphonic Dances

New World - March 10 | Neel PAC, March 11, 12, 13 | Van Wezel

Thomas Wilkins, conductor | Simone Porter, violin

Jim Beckel - Toccata for Orchestra

Barber - Concerto for Violin

Dvořák - Symphony No. 9 (New World Symphony)

Breaking Boundaries - April 1, 2, 3

Bramwell Tovey, conductor | Angelo Xiang Yu, violin

Coleridge-Taylor - Ballade for Orchestra

Korngold - Concerto for Violin

Beethoven - Symphony No. 7

The Pops series delivers popular favorites and everlasting classics, including music by The Beatles, Broadway and the Great American Songbook. Sarasota Orchestra musicians will be joined by dynamic vocalists to perform these hits. Pops performances will take place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Revolution: The Music of The Beatles | January 21 & 22

William Waldrop, conductor

The Envelope Please | March 4 & 5

Christopher Confessore, conductor

Susan Egan, Douglas LeBrecque & Lisa Vroman, vocalists

Unforgettable: The American Songbook | April 8 & 9

Sean O'Loughlin, conductor

Nick Ziobro & Julia Goodwin, vocalists

The Discoveries series features 75-minute programs designed to be accessible and intriguing to both newcomers and those experienced with classical music. The series will showcase the music of Mozart and other composers performed by the Sarasota Orchestra and rising guest soloists including pianist Dominic Cheli, cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing, and violinist Geneva Lewis. Discoveries performances will take place at the Sarasota Opera House.

Rebirth | October 2

Kensho Watanabe, conductor | Dominic Cheli, piano

Valerie Coleman - 7 O'Clock Shout

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 20

Schumann - Symphony No. 1 (Spring)

Winter Dreams | December 22

Sameer Patel, conductor | Geneva Lewis, violin

Debussy - Petite Suite

Respighi - "Adoration of the Magi" from Trittico Botticelliano

Massenet - "Méditation" from Thaïs

Vivaldi - Winter from The Four Seasons

Mozart - Symphony No. 31 (Paris)

Genius of Youth | May 14

Stephen Mulligan, conductor | Ifetayo Ali-Landing, cello

Britten - Sinfonietta No. 1

Tchaikovsky - Variations on a Rococo Theme

Mozart - Symphony No. 25 in G Minor

The Great Escapes series is one of Sarasota Orchestra's most popular, offering a mix of light classics and popular favorites in themed programs. Some of the themes for the coming season include the Roaring 20s, Musical Comedy, Journey on the Orient Express and Saddles of the Silver Screen. In this series, conductors share stories and commentary throughout each performance. Great Escapes performances will take place at Holley Hall.

The Roaring 20s | October 13 -16

Michelle Merrill, conductor

Holiday Lights | December 1-5

William Waldrop, conductor

Comedy Tonight | January 12-16

Christopher Confessore, conductor

Be Mine | February 9-13

Sarah Hicks, conductor

Journey on the Orient Express | March 16-20

Steven Jarvi, conductor

Saddles of the Silver Screen | April 20-23

Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor

The Chamber Soirées are a series of themed, small-ensemble performances. This season, each program is inspired by a poem. Each concert will be an imaginative dive into the play between words and music. Chamber Soirées will take place at Holley Hall.

Music of Youth | September 26

"Where the Sidewalk Ends" by Shel Silverstein

Josef Suk - Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 1

Janáček - Mladi (Youth)

Kenji Bunch - Shout Chorus

Mendelssohn - String Quartet No. 1, Op. 12

Shall We Dance? | October 10

"Slow Dancing on the Highway: The Trip North" by Elizabeth Hobbs

Haydn - String Quartet, No. 2 (The Joke)

Marquez - Danza de mediodia

Quinn Mason - String Quartet No. 2

Piazzolla - L'Histoire du Tango (for violin/marimba)

American Lyric | October 28

"In This Place" by Amanda Gorman

Amy Beach - Quartet for Strings, Op. 89

Barber - Summer Music

Dvořák - String Quintet (American)

Sarasota String Quartet | December 19

"The Gods of Greece" by Friedrich Schiller

Mozart - String Quartet No. 14, K. 387

Caroline Shaw - Plan & Elevation

Schubert - String Quartet No. 13 in A minor (Rosamunde)

Mendelssohn Octet | January 23

"The Beautiful Night" by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Schubert - Nocturne (for trio)

Mendelssohn - Octet

Inheritance | January 27

"The Harp" by Bruce Weigl

Beethoven - Quintet Op. 16 for Piano and Winds

Michael Tilson Thomas - Street Song

Mozart - String Quartet No. 17, K. 458, (The Hunt)

Voices of Color | February 17

"BLK History Month" by Nikki Giovanni

William Grant Still - Miniatures for Woodwind Quintet

Valerie Coleman - Red Clay and Mississippi Delta

Valerie Coleman - Umoja

Florence Price - String Quartet No. 2 in A minor

Quintessential Clarinet | April 10

"A Psalm of Life" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Coleridge-Taylor - Clarinet Quintet

Brahms - Clarinet Quintet

"Rest assured that we are carefully monitoring all available information, safety guidelines and trends, and we will adjust safety protocols as warranted. We want our audience members to feel comfortable and uplifted as they enjoy this jubilant return to music," says McKenna.

New subscriptions are on sale now online at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org. Subscription brochures are available by sending your name and address to info@SarasotaOrchestra.org or by calling the Sarasota Box Office at (941) 953-3434. All concerts, programs, conductors and guest artists are subject to change. If concerts or series are cancelled, subscribers will have the option of full refunds, credits or tax-deductible donations.

