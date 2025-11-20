Brick Church To Present SACRED RESONANCE: LESSONS & CAROLS In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brick Church will invite the community to Sacred Resonance: Lessons & Carols on Sunday, December 14 at 4 p.m. at 1140 Park Avenue in New York.

The event will be part of the church’s Sacred Resonance evening series and will be open to the public at no cost. The service will follow the model developed at King’s College, Cambridge in 1918, incorporating readings, carols, and choral anthems.

The program will unfold by candlelight and will include the world premiere of “The Saviour of the World Is Come,” an original composition by New York-based composer Daniel Ficarri. Further details are available on the church’s Worship & Arts website.

ABOUT DANIEL FICARRI

Daniel Ficarri, named one of The Diapason’s “20 under 30” organists, serves as Associate Director of Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. A graduate of The Juilliard School, Ficarri has appeared as a soloist in concert halls and churches internationally, including Carnegie Hall, Westminster Abbey, and Lincoln Center. His orchestral engagements have included performances with the Boston Symphony, Orchestra of St. Luke’s, the Florida Orchestra, and the Juilliard Orchestra.

His compositions have been commissioned and performed by ensembles throughout the United States and abroad. He has written inaugural works for major instruments at St. Thomas Church Fifth Avenue and Christ Cathedral in California, with additional recordings released by Gothic Records. Much of his music is published by ECS Publishing Group.

ABOUT SACRED RESONANCE: THE SOUND OF THE SPIRIT

The Sacred Resonance Sunday Evening Series is designed as an open, community-focused program that welcomes participants from all backgrounds. Through music and worship-based events, the series offers opportunities for reflection and connection. The final event of the season will be Sacred Resonance: Moravian Lovefeast on January 25, 2026 at 6 p.m.

ABOUT WORSHIP & ARTS

Worship & Arts is Brick Church’s concert and special event series, featuring performances by the church’s Chancel Choir, recitals on its Casavant organ, and appearances by guest artists and ensembles. Now in its second season, the program presents concerts and worship services throughout the year. The full 2025–26 season is available on the Worship & Arts webpage.

ABOUT THE BRICK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

The Brick Presbyterian Church has served New York City since 1767 and worships weekly at 11 a.m. in its Sanctuary. Church School is available for children from age two through seventh grade. The church is part of the Presbytery of New York City and participates in local and national mission initiatives throughout the Presbyterian denomination.