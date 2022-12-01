Sarasota Concert Association Announces FREE MUSIC MATINEES

The Sarasota Concert Association announces its 2023 Music Matinees concert series. These four free noon-time concerts showcase exceptional regional musicians performing a variety of musical styles, including classical and folk music.

Scheduled this season:

Passerine; Wednesday, January 4 at noon

With inventive vocal harmonies and song-writing skills, supported by the sounds of acoustic strings, Passerine offers a fresh take on traditional folk and bluegrass music, as well as a repertoire of original songs that range from ballads to contemporary Americana.

Duo Pianists Michael Baron and Priscila Navarro; Wednesday, February 22 at noon

The Baron-Navarro Piano Duo performs a wide range of music, from classical to popular, for two pianos and piano four-hands with electric energy and melting lyricism. Their New York City debut as a piano duo at Carnegie Hall in March of 2022 was sold out and met with critical acclaim.

Soprano Hein Jung and pianist Gregorios Zamparas; Friday, March 17 at noon

Soprano Hein Jung has performed in recitals and with opera companies in major cities throughout the U.S, Italy and South Korea. She will be accompanied by pianist Gregorios Zamparas who has been praised for his versatility as a recitalist, orchestra soloist and chamber musician throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Cellist Natalie Helm and Pianist Jesse Martins; Wednesday, April 19 at noon

Principal Cellist of the Sarasota Orchestra, Natalie Helm is a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral musician, and educator. For this performance she will collaborate with pianist Jesse Martins, who also serves as conductor and vocal coach with the Sarasota Opera.

The concerts are free but pre-registration is required and available 30 days before each concert at SCAsarasota.org. Performances take place at David Cohen Hall in the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail.

Visit www.SCAsarasota.org or call the box office at 941-966-6161. The Sarasota Concert Association 2023 Music Matinee Series is generously sponsored by BayFirst.

The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging concert series. The Great Performers Series, in its 78th season, brings world-renowned orchestras, recitalists and chamber groups, Music Matinees feature outstanding regional artists in free community concerts, and Special Events are presented in venues throughout the region. For more information about SCA, visit www.scasarasota.org or call the Box Office at 941-966-6161.