Pianist Antonio Chen Guang to Play at Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents pianist Antonio Chen Guang in recital on the opening night of State College of Florida's Pianopalooza Festival, Saturday, April 30 at 7:00 pm, in the SCF Studio for Performing Arts Recital Hall, 5840 26th Street West, Bradenton. The program will include music by Beethoven, Liszt, Chopin and Schumann. Tickets are $40, and can be purchased online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

Born into a family of musicians in the province of Hubei, China, in 1994, Guang has been a winner of numerous international piano competitions, including the first Olga Kern International Piano Competition, the Scriabin Prize and the Rome Prize. He has performed in many of the world's most prestigious concert halls, in recital and with orchestras worldwide. His April 30 performance will include Beethoven's heroic Piano Sonata, Op. 110, and Schumann's Carnaval, and will be followed by a masterclass for local pianists on May 1.

Marcy K. Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts stated, "Artist Series Concerts is delighted to sponsor Antonio Chen Guang as part of our collaboration with State College of Florida's Pianopalooza Festival. Bringing a pianist of Chen Guang's caliber to perform and teach area piano students fulfills our mission to present rising stars in performance, and also furthers our support for music education in our community."

For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

COVID-19 update: Artist Series Concerts' top priority remains the health and safety of its patrons, performers and staff. The organization is a partner in #SafeArtsSarasota and will follow the policies and protocols set forth by this initiative. Protocols will continue to be revisited and revised and Artist Series Concerts will also continue to comply fully with the current requirements of each of its venues. The most recent COVID-19 statement can be found at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.