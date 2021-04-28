October Project Releases New Single 'Meadow'  

October Project has released their new single, 'Meadow' from The Book of Rounds, a full-length choral album due out this June. Written by Julie Flanders and Emil Adler, each song or round is a fugue of positive messages created to invoke a feeling of well-being in both listeners and singers alike. As each voice enters on the same melody at set intervals, Flanders conceived of the lyric for each round as a modern mantra that would cascade, circle and relate in the same way the melodies do.

One of the most influential Pop Artists of the mid 1990s, their work with SONY/Epic and subsequent recordings have been enjoyed by millions. Bridging the worlds of pop, classical, a cappella and choral, Emmy Award-winning composer Emil Adler, Award-winning writer Julie Flanders (recipient of this year's ACDA Genesis Prize) and transcendent lead vocalist Marina Belica continue to innovate the landscape of Independent Music.



MEADOW opens with Flanders' beautiful canon couplet - "I will always love you in the shelter of my mind, at the edges of a meadow where the sun shines all the time" - set to a timeless melody from Adler and sung by October Project vocalist Marina Belica. Under the direction of Artistic Director Ryan Heller, Chorus Austin enters with a lush choral arrangement from Keiji Ishiguri and builds the song to a breathtaking choral climax. Says Ryan Heller, "October Project has captured something that the world needs right now."

The third single from The Book of Rounds, MEADOW follows GRACE, released on New Year's Day and spotlighted on Spotify's Classical Playlist, and READY, released on Inauguration Day. A new virtual choir of the October Project classic RETURN TO ME is in the works following upon the group's sensational VIRTUAL CHOIR OF JOY, now over 100,000 views on YouTube, which brought together 163 performers from 15 countries.

The Book of Rounds has been embraced by choruses and a cappella groups around the world.