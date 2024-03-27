NEC's Contemporary Musical Arts Department Reimagines The Music of David Bowie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hear David Bowie's music as you've never heard it before on Wednesday, April 17 when New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts Department pays tribute to an icon of pop culture in The Music of David Bowie, a program curated by faculty member Lautaro Mantilla in collaboration with Eden MacAdam-Somer and Anthony Coleman. For 50 years, David Bowie created a body of work that expanded the boundaries of pop culture, musical styles, gender, sexuality, social justice, protest, and fashion.

“In a unique way,” says Mantilla, “Bowie's music is shocking yet very familiar, glamorous yet tasteless, peaceful yet dynamic and violent, joyful yet horrific and confusing.” The 7:30 p.m. performance takes place in NEC's Jordan Hall, 290 Huntington Avenue, Boston. Admission is free, tickets are required. For information visit NEC's website.

By re-imagining music from Bowie's collaborations with artists like Brian Eno and Iggy Pop, working on re-compositions of Bowie's iconic songs, and performing original compositions by students and faculty inspired by Bowie's body of work, the CMA Department showcases the powerful legacy of one of the most influential artists of this generation. Among the featured tunes are “Heroes,” “Life on Mars,” “Starman,” “The Man Who Sold the World,” “Changes,” and “Moonage Daydream,” all heard in new arrangements and unique, varied instrumental configurations including solo, duo, trio, chamber orchestra, and four different rock bands.

The concert also includes videos and multimedia reflecting Bowie's interest in visual arts and featuring NYC-based contemporary artist and fashion stylist Kimberly Cunningham, renowned for her work in fashion focusing on cultivating individuality, creativity, and self-expression. For this performance, Cunningham presents her own take on Bowie's relationship with fashion and movement.

In his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech, David Byrne described David Bowie as “a shrink and a priest who welcomes us to a brave new world.” As Bowie himself said, “I always had a repulsive need to be something more than a human. I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring.”