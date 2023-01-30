Molinari Quartet To Present TRANSPARENCY: ELEGANCE IN ENGLISH MUSIC This February

The Molinari Quartet puts the spotlight on English music for its next concert on February 17th with the impressive Quartet no.2 by Benjamin Britten and Thomas Adès' second quartet entitled Four Quarters. The concert will also be the occasion for the Molinari Quartet to premiere Brian Cherney's Quartet no.7.

This concert season bears witness to the great talent of this renown Montreal ensemble as well as to paying tribute to the strong and intense musical repertoire for the string quartet. "The works to be played on this concert all have in common musical refinement, elegance and subtlety,"says Olga Ranzenhofer, founder and artistic director of the Quartet.

The Molinari's celebrate Montrealer Brian Cherney's 80th anniversary by premiering his 7th string quartet, especially written for them. Cherney's music is always very sensitive and full of subtleties. Thomas Adès' second string quartet, Four Quarters is divided in four movements that each represent a time of day. From the transparency of harmonic sounds to intense pizzicatos, the composer plays around with complex rhythms without ever hindering the beautiful sounds of the work. To close the concert, the stately second quartet by Benjamin Britten carries us away with its warm lyricism and its chacony, which he wrote to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Henry Purcell's death.

Works on the program

Brian Cherney: Quartet no. 7(premiere)

Thomas Adès: Four Quarters

Benjamin Britten: Quartet no. 2

The concert will be preceded by the Dialogue on the Plateau series, a free workshop activity at the Maison de la culture Plateau-Mont-Royal (465, Mont-Royal East), on Sunday, February 12 at 2 PM. You will hear analysis, discussions and musical excerpts of the works to be played in the Transparency concert.

Throughout the past quarter of a century, the Molinari Quartet has produced 20 albums, played over 300 works including 123 Canadian pieces (75 from Quebec), 123 world premieres and 79 commissions. It has also organized 8 editions of its successful Molinari Quartet International Composition Competition, receiving over a thousand unpublished pieces from 70 countries.

For more details about the concert season and the most recent news, visit quatuormolinari.qc.ca and the Facebook page of the Molinari Quartet.

The Molinari Quartet thanks the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the Conseil des arts du Canada, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, the Conseil québécois de la musique, the City of Montreal, Alfred Dallaire | Memoria, ATMA Classique, and the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal for their generous support.

Acclaimed by the public and the international musical critic since its foundation in 1997, the Molinari Quartet dedicates itself to the rich string quartet repertoire of the 20th and 21st centuries. It is formed by world class musicians: Olga Ranzenhofer (violin), Antoine Bareil (violin), Frédéric Lambert (viola), and Pierre-Alain Bouvrette(cello).

Winner of 23 Opus Prizes given by the Conseil québécois de la musique for its excellence in concert music, the Molinari Quartet is recognized as one of the best ensembles in the country. Critics describe the quartet as « essential », « prodigious », and « Canada's answer to the international quartets Kronos and Arditti.