Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Molinari Quartet To Present TRANSPARENCY: ELEGANCE IN ENGLISH MUSIC This February

The concert will also be the occasion for the Molinari Quartet to premiere Brian Cherney's Quartet no.7.

Jan. 30, 2023  
Molinari Quartet To Present TRANSPARENCY: ELEGANCE IN ENGLISH MUSIC This February

The Molinari Quartet puts the spotlight on English music for its next concert on February 17th with the impressive Quartet no.2 by Benjamin Britten and Thomas Adès' second quartet entitled Four Quarters. The concert will also be the occasion for the Molinari Quartet to premiere Brian Cherney's Quartet no.7.

This concert season bears witness to the great talent of this renown Montreal ensemble as well as to paying tribute to the strong and intense musical repertoire for the string quartet. "The works to be played on this concert all have in common musical refinement, elegance and subtlety,"says Olga Ranzenhofer, founder and artistic director of the Quartet.

The Molinari's celebrate Montrealer Brian Cherney's 80th anniversary by premiering his 7th string quartet, especially written for them. Cherney's music is always very sensitive and full of subtleties. Thomas Adès' second string quartet, Four Quarters is divided in four movements that each represent a time of day. From the transparency of harmonic sounds to intense pizzicatos, the composer plays around with complex rhythms without ever hindering the beautiful sounds of the work. To close the concert, the stately second quartet by Benjamin Britten carries us away with its warm lyricism and its chacony, which he wrote to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Henry Purcell's death.

Works on the program

  • Brian Cherney: Quartet no. 7(premiere)
  • Thomas Adès: Four Quarters
  • Benjamin Britten: Quartet no. 2

The concert will be preceded by the Dialogue on the Plateau series, a free workshop activity at the Maison de la culture Plateau-Mont-Royal (465, Mont-Royal East), on Sunday, February 12 at 2 PM. You will hear analysis, discussions and musical excerpts of the works to be played in the Transparency concert.

Throughout the past quarter of a century, the Molinari Quartet has produced 20 albums, played over 300 works including 123 Canadian pieces (75 from Quebec), 123 world premieres and 79 commissions. It has also organized 8 editions of its successful Molinari Quartet International Composition Competition, receiving over a thousand unpublished pieces from 70 countries.

For more details about the concert season and the most recent news, visit quatuormolinari.qc.ca and the Facebook page of the Molinari Quartet.

The Molinari Quartet thanks the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the Conseil des arts du Canada, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, the Conseil québécois de la musique, the City of Montreal, Alfred Dallaire | Memoria, ATMA Classique, and the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal for their generous support.

Acclaimed by the public and the international musical critic since its foundation in 1997, the Molinari Quartet dedicates itself to the rich string quartet repertoire of the 20th and 21st centuries. It is formed by world class musicians: Olga Ranzenhofer (violin), Antoine Bareil (violin), Frédéric Lambert (viola), and Pierre-Alain Bouvrette(cello).

Winner of 23 Opus Prizes given by the Conseil québécois de la musique for its excellence in concert music, the Molinari Quartet is recognized as one of the best ensembles in the country. Critics describe the quartet as « essential », « prodigious », and « Canada's answer to the international quartets Kronos and Arditti.




Violinist Njioma Chinyere Grevious & Cellist Brandon Leonard Win 2023 Sphinx Competiti Photo
Violinist Njioma Chinyere Grevious & Cellist Brandon Leonard Win 2023 Sphinx Competition
Sphinx Organization, the largest and longest-standing organization dedicated to diversity and inclusion in classical music, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, anchored by the annual Sphinx Competition.
Filharmonie Brno Comes to Carnegie Hall Next Month Photo
Filharmonie Brno Comes to Carnegie Hall Next Month
Philip Glass' Symphony No. 12 comes to Carnegie Hall this February for its New York premiere performance. Featuring five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and organ virtuoso Christian Schmitt, it concludes Glass' trilogy of David Bowie-inspired symphonies.
Daniele Rustioni Makes His Carnegie Hall Debut Leading The Met Orchestra Next Month Photo
Daniele Rustioni Makes His Carnegie Hall Debut Leading The Met Orchestra Next Month
Recipient of the 'Conductor of the Year' award at the 2022 International Opera Awards, Rustioni leads a program of Bartok's Concerto for Orchestra, Mussorgsky's Songs and Dances of Death (orch. Shostakovich) with Bass-Baritone Ryan Speedo Green, and the 1919 version of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite. 
11th Edition Of The Montreal/New Musics International Festival To Feature New Mu Photo
11th Edition Of The Montreal/New Musics International Festival To Feature New Music From Here And Abroad
The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) resents the complete program of the Montreal/New Musics international festival (MNM). This 11th edition will take place from February 23 to March 5, 2023, with the theme “Music and Spirituality”.

More Hot Stories For You


Puerto Rico JazzFest 2023 Honors Saxophonist/Composer Miguel Zenón in MarchPuerto Rico JazzFest 2023 Honors Saxophonist/Composer Miguel Zenón in March
January 31, 2023

The Puerto Rico JazzFest '23 returns with a tribute to internationally acclaimed saxophonist, composer and producer Miguel Zenón. The festival, which runs Friday through Sunday, March 17-19 with the Zenón tribute on Saturday, brings together a stellar roster of artists to honor his extraordinary music.
Violinist Njioma Chinyere Grevious & Cellist Brandon Leonard Win 2023 Sphinx CompetitionViolinist Njioma Chinyere Grevious & Cellist Brandon Leonard Win 2023 Sphinx Competition
January 30, 2023

Sphinx Organization, the largest and longest-standing organization dedicated to diversity and inclusion in classical music, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, anchored by the annual Sphinx Competition.
Filharmonie Brno Comes to Carnegie Hall Next MonthFilharmonie Brno Comes to Carnegie Hall Next Month
January 27, 2023

Philip Glass' Symphony No. 12 comes to Carnegie Hall this February for its New York premiere performance. Featuring five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and organ virtuoso Christian Schmitt, it concludes Glass' trilogy of David Bowie-inspired symphonies.
Daniele Rustioni Makes His Carnegie Hall Debut Leading The Met Orchestra Next MonthDaniele Rustioni Makes His Carnegie Hall Debut Leading The Met Orchestra Next Month
January 27, 2023

Recipient of the 'Conductor of the Year' award at the 2022 International Opera Awards, Rustioni leads a program of Bartok's Concerto for Orchestra, Mussorgsky's Songs and Dances of Death (orch. Shostakovich) with Bass-Baritone Ryan Speedo Green, and the 1919 version of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite. 
Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center Presents MORTON FELDMAN: TRIADIC MEMORIES AND PIANO & STRING QUARTET Next MonthBlack Mountain College Museum and Arts Center Presents MORTON FELDMAN: TRIADIC MEMORIES AND PIANO & STRING QUARTET Next Month
January 24, 2023

Amy Williams performs Morton Feldman's Triadic Memories and JACK Quartet performs Morton Feldman's Piano & String Quartet featuring Amy Williams. Learn more about both performances here!
share