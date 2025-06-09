Min Yuan Receives City Council Commendation at Concert Star Competition

Written by: Tom White

On May 23, 2025, the “Concert Star International Music Competition” (Los Angeles Regional Finals of the Carnegie Hall Grand Finals), jointly organized by the International Classical Music Alliance (ICMA) and Concert Star LLC, was successfully held at the Curtis Theatre in California. As a prestigious regional qualifier for the esteemed Carnegie Hall Grand Finals, this competition not only provides a platform for global artists to perform on the international stage but also serves as an important venue for cross-cultural exchange and artistic collaboration. The event attracted widespread attention from music experts, government officials, and major media outlets.

The event brought together numerous talented musicians from around the world. The Grammy-nominated St. Petersburg String Quartet delivered a captivating opening performance, marking a grand commencement of the competition. Following this, pianist Ziyu Liu performed classical pieces that showcased the unique fusion of classical music and contemporary art. Finalists of the Chopin International Piano Competition, along with several internationally renowned music educators, were also invited to attend and engaged in in-depth interactions with the contestants, significantly enriching the academic and artistic atmosphere of the event.

As a distinguished vocalist and the only judge with a strong background in both Chinese traditional and Western contemporary vocal arts, Min Yuan played a pivotal role on the judging panel. Her dual expertise allowed the competition to maintain cultural and artistic diversity at the highest standard. As a judge and special guest, Min Yuan performed two vocal pieces, “Forever” and “Butterfly.” The performance ensemble included Min Yuan as the lead vocalist, YuLong Huang on drums, YuFei Jin on guitar, JuJie Deng on keyboard, and YuXuan Feng on bass. The performance received enthusiastic responses from the audience, many of whom praised the excellence of the show.

Min Yuan served alongside a panel of distinguished artists and educators, including Dr. Yaqi Wang, founder of Concert Star and Vice President of ICMA; Dr. Shawn Liu, piano faculty at the Irvine Music Conservatory; Dr. Mingfu Han, pianist and President of ICMA; and the well-known drummer YuLong Huang, among other respected industry authorities. Throughout the judging process, the panel demonstrated a high level of professionalism and an inclusive attitude. They not only conducted thorough evaluations of the contestants’ musical performances but also actively encouraged them to integrate personal style and cultural identity into their works, thereby promoting musical diversity and innovation.

As a key member of the panel, Min Yuan provided insightful professional critiques from multiple perspectives, including vocal technique, emotional expression, stage presence, and artistic individuality. Additionally, during interactive sessions, she generously shared her extensive experience in international performance and pedagogy.

San Gabriel City Councillor Jorge Herrera Avila presented Min Yuan with an honorary certificate.

Walnut City Councillor Allen L. Wu presented Min Yuan with an honorary certificate.

This competition received strong support from the Los Angeles City Council. Councilmembers Jorge Herrera Avila (San Gabriel District) and Allen L. Wu (Walnut City) attended the event in person to present commendation certificates to outstanding contributors in the field of music. As a special guest and judge, Min Yuan was highly praised by both council members for her role in elevating the professionalism of the competition and fostering cultural exchange. The commendation she received is not only a recognition of her artistic excellence but also a testament to her meaningful contribution to international cultural dialogue and the enrichment of the local arts community.

In his remarks, Councilmember Jorge Herrera Avila stated, “Min Yuan’s artistic accomplishment and personal charisma add profound depth and significance to this musical event. She is not only an outstanding artist but also an important partner in the cultural development of our city.” Councilmember Allen L. Wu added, “Her actions embody the power of art—it touches hearts and unites communities. She has helped build a cultural bridge between China and the United States.”

Responding humbly to the recognition, Min Yuan said, “I am deeply grateful to the councilmembers and organizers for their acknowledgment. Participating in an event that combines artistic excellence with social impact is both a responsibility and an inspiration. Moving forward, I will continue to use my voice to promote cross-cultural dialogue and allow more people to experience the warmth and power of music.”

The organizers also highly commended Min Yuan’s outstanding contributions to the competition and expressed a strong desire to deepen collaboration with her and other international artists. They are committed to building a globally influential competition platform that offers artists an inclusive, diverse, and open creative environment.

Vocalist Min Yuan receives interviews from major media outlets.

This international music festival has become even more brilliant through the dedicated participation of Min Yuan and many other distinguished artists. She has not only enhanced the artistic quality of the event but also exemplified the unique power of music as a bridge across cultures. As the competition’s influence continues to expand, the Concert Star International Music Competition will uphold the principles of openness, diversity, and innovation, fostering the development and exchange of global music arts and helping more talented artists step onto the world stage to realize their artistic dreams.

Complementing her achievements in live performances, Min Yuan has also made significant strides on digital music platforms. Her recent vocal releases have garnered favorable feedback and growing listener engagement, further demonstrating her ability to connect with audiences beyond physical venues. Building on this momentum, she plans to continue releasing original works that blend her distinctive vocal style with a range of musical influences. These efforts reflect her ongoing commitment to expanding her artistic reach and sharing her voice with a global audience, both on stage and online.

Photo Credit: Min Yuan