Lorelei Ensemble Presents WONDROUS LOVE

Lorelei Ensemble presents a newly recorded, luminous performance of music for the season-journeying from darkness to light, filled with warmth, peace, and hope.

The century-spanning program includes Medieval chant, Renaissance polyphony, Appalachian melodies, shape-note tunes from The Southern Harmony, contemporary works by living composers David Lang and Adam Jacob Simon, and new arrangements of traditional carols by Lorelei artists.

Ticket Link:​ ​ https://www.loreleiensemble.com/holiday

Heralded for its "warm, lithe, and beautifully blended" sound (​The New York Times​), "impeccable musicality" (The Boston Globe)​, and unfailing display of the "elegance, power, grace and beauty of the human voice" (​Boston Music Intelligencer)​ , Boston's ​Lorelei Ensemble​ is recognized nationally for its bold and inventive programs that champion the extraordinary flexibility and virtuosity of the human voice. Lorelei is an all-professional vocal ensemble, comprising nine women whose expertise ranges from early to contemporary repertoire, and whose independent careers as soloists and ensemble singers across the globe lend to the rich and diverse vocal palette that defines the ensemble's thrilling delivery of "exact, smooth, and stylish" programming (​The​ ​Boston Globe​). Under the direction of founder and artistic director Beth Willer, Lorelei has established a remarkable and inspiring artistic vision, curating culturally-relevant and artistically audacious programs that stretch and challenge the expectations of artists and audiences alike.

Lorelei has commissioned and premiered more than fifty new works since its founding in 2007, including works by David Lang, George Benjamin, Kati Agócs, Lisa Bielawa, Kareem Roustom, Jessica Meyer, Sungji Hong, Reiko Yamada, Peter Gilbert, Scott Ordway, and John Supko. Driven by its mission to advance and elevate women's vocal ensembles, and to enrich the repertoire through forward-thinking and co-creative collaboration, Lorelei is committed to bringing works to life that point toward a "new normal" for vocal artists, and women in music.

Based in Boston, Lorelei is a committed member of the local arts scene. Collaborators include the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, A Far Cry, Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and Odyssey Opera. In addition to its work in and around Boston, Lorelei maintains a national touring schedule, delivering performances on numerous concert series, and at venues and institutions across the country. Appearances include performances at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Art Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Tanglewood Festival of Contemporary Music, Trinity Wall Street, Five Boroughs Music Festival, Ordway Center for Performing Arts, Rockport Chamber Music, Chamber Music Columbus, Duke Performances, Schubert Club of St. Paul, and the Louisville Chamber Music Series. Educational residencies are an important and integral part of Lorelei's work at home and on the road, including work with young artists at Harvard University, Bucknell University, Yale University, Duke University, University of Iowa, Luther College, Vassar College, Macalester College, Pittsburg State University, Mount Holyoke College, Connecticut College, Hillsdale College, Keene State College, Pennsylvania Girlchoir, Connecticut Children's Chorus, and Providence Children's Chorus. Learn more at ​www.loreleiensemble.com​.