Gulf Coast Symphony to Present FROM BROADWAY TO THE WEST END: A LOVE STORY This Month

From Broadway to the West End: A Love Story is the story of how two actors met and fell in love while working on the A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on Sunday, January 29, 2023 for "From Broadway to the West End: A Love Story" at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. In this one-night-only event, Tony Award-winner Bryce Pinkham and double Olivier Award nominee Scarlett Strallen will share their musical journey together.

From Broadway to the West End: A Love Story is the story of how two actors met and fell in love while working on the A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Together they will share their experiences performing in front of audiences around the world, as well as their personal stories about how they met and fell in love.

They'll also perform songs from their favorite musicals, including The Sound of Music, LES MISERABLES, Cabaret and more!

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and it's more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org

Performance Details:

What: From Broadway to the West End: A Love Story
Where: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW (13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers)
When: Sunday, January 29, 2022 at 7:00
Tickets are $39-$69
For ticket call 239.481.4849 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org




