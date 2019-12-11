Early Gray Is Coming to Lincoln Center

Aluminum Overcast features the music of Early Gray, a cross-genre music duo consisting of guitarist Drake Duffer and pianist Owen Dodds. They will be joined live by bassist Garrett Hilliard, and in recording by the vocals of Gabriel Kahane and Tanner Porter. An exploration of space, time, home, and loneliness, this immersive experience features film, puppetry, and animation in a multi-disciplinary debut performance. The innovative new music hails from Early Gray's upcoming record, which is currently in production.

Drake Duffer with Early Gray presents:

Aluminum Overcast

December 18th, 3:00pm and 6:30pm

The Clark Studio Theater, (Lincoln Center Campus, Rose Building, 7th Floor)

Free! (Click Here to RSVP)





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You