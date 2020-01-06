Concerts At Saint Thomas Rings In The New Year With An Organ Recital From Nathan Laube

Concerts at Saint Thomas continues their 2019-20 season on Saturday, February 15 at 3:00 pm with the third of five Grand Organ Series performances on the Miller-Scott Organ at Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue (on West 53rd Street).

Organ recitalist Nathan Laube will perform a program of works by esteemed composers from the 18th and 19th centuries including Beethoven, Bach, and Hollins. Laube will also perform his own transcriptions of Liszt's Sonata in B minor, and Wagner's Overture to Tannhauser.

In addition to his work as a recitalist, Laube is the current Associate Professor of Organ at the Eastman School of Music and International Consultant in Organ Studies at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, UK, and has been named by The Tracker as an "international star," whose "consummate musicianship is justifiably celebrated worldwide."





