Christopher Rouse, Pulitzer- and Grammy-Winning Composer, Dies at Age 70

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Christopher Rouse, a composer most known for writing Rage and Delicacy.

He is survived by his wife, Natasha Miller, two children, Alexandra Glende Brownlee and Adrian Rouse; a stepdaughter whom he adopted, Jillian Rouse; and a stepdaughter, Angela Burg, all from his earlier marriage; and three grandchildren.

Boosey & Hawkes, Rouse's publisher, put out a statement that Rouse had written to be released after he died.

"Without music my life would have had no meaning," he wrote. "It has not only informed my life or enriched my life; it has GIVEN me life and a reason for living. I'll never be able to explain why these vibrating frequencies have the power to transport us to levels of consciousness that defy words - I simply accept the fact that music has this miraculous power for me and for myriad other people I have known."

Watch Rouse speak on composing below.





