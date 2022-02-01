Award-Winning Guitarist Adam Levin Returns To Skyview Concert Hall By Popular Demand

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra continues its season of in-person and live streamed performances this February 26 & 27 featuring Billboard #1 recording artist and classical guitar virtuoso Adam Levin.

Mr. Levin returns to the VSO after a highly acclaimed appearance in February 2021 to perform one of the greatest works of Spanish classical guitar: Roderigo's Concierto de Aranjuez. The program also features Jean Sibelius's vivid Symphony No. 1 and the thrilling Ballade in A minor by celebrated African British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Adam Levin, an internationally recognized instrumentalist and recording artist, has received several top prizes including Concurso Internacional de les Corts para Jóvenes Intérpretes in Barcelona, Concurso Internazionale Di Gargnano, and Certamen Internacional Luys Milan de Guitarra in Valencia. In 2010, his primary chamber ensemble Duo Sonidos was awarded first prize at the Luys Milán International Chamber Music Competition in Valencia, Spain.

Tickets to this audience-favorite program are available through the VSO website, or by phone at 360-735-7278. Every ticket can be used for in-person attendance or to watch live online through the Virtual Concert Hall on the VSO website.

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:00pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30. In person audiences can attend a pre-concert talk with Greg Scholl one hour prior to the concert start time.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link on Friday, February 25 in order to access the live stream performances.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Safety Precautions

To keep audience members, staff, volunteers and musicians safe, masks are to be worn at all times when inside the building regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, the VSO requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours for admittance into the concert hall.