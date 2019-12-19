Anne-Sophie Mutter Celebrates John Williams And Beethoven In 2020

Anne-Sophie Mutter, one of the world's most respected artists, begins 2020 with two concerts led by her friend and colleague John Williams. The concerts entitled "A Tribute to John Williams" will feature Williams and Mutter at the Musikverein with the Vienna Philharmonic in a program to include selections from their album Across the Stars which was released in August 2019. Williams is nominated for his 71st Grammy Award for the violin and orchestra adaption of Hedwig's Theme written specifically for Mutter; it is one of the many adaptations written for Mutter and featured on the album.

From January 21 through February 1, 2020, Anne-Sophie Mutter will return to the United States, touring with two different programs that celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven. Joined by Lambert Orkis, Mutter's longtime collaborator, Mutter will perform Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23, Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major, Op. 24, "Spring" and Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47, "Kreutzer," in Kansas City, Missouri; Chicago, Illinois; Fernandina Beach, Florida; San Francisco, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Washington, D.C. On January 27, 2020, Mutter will be joined by Ye-Eun Choi, Vladimir Babeshko, and Daniel Müller-Schott for a program of Beethoven's String Trio No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 9, String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 74, "Harp" and String Trio No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 3.



Mutter and Orkis return to New York's Carnegie Hall on January 30 with Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring", Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost" with Müller-Schott, and Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47, "Kreutzer."



Anne-Sophie Mutter recently spoke about the Beethoven anniversary, "Beethoven's 250th anniversary is the central focus of my repertoire for 2020. In addition to the romances, the Violin and the Triple Concerto as well as the performance of the ten sonatas all over the world, his piano and string trios have accompanied and inspired me for decades. With the elegiac String Quartet in E-flat-major Op. 74 (the "Harp Quartet"), one of the dreams of my youth comes true, as I finally engage with the cycle of Beethoven's late chamber music works.



Throughout the 2019/2020 season, Beethoven's Triple Concerto and Violin Concerto have been the focus of Mutter's orchestral appearances. Beginning with Carnegie Hall's Opening Night Gala on October 3, 2019, when she performed Beethoven's Triple Concerto with the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra conducted by Franz Welser-Möst, Mutter's 2019/2020 orchestral appearances have focused on Beethoven's Triple Concerto, Violin Concerto, and Romance for Violin and Orchestra. By June 2020, Mutter will have performed one or more of these works with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, National China Philharmonic Orchestra, New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Danish National Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, the MET Orchestra, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, with conductors including Manfred Honeck, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin.





For more information about John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter's concert with the Vienna Philharmonic on January 18 and 19, 2020, click here.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You