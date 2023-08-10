Zack Kohn Releases New Children's Book Series - Pets Of Sunny Ridge Apartments

Accomplished author and poet, Zack Kohn, is excited to announce the launch of his brand-new children's picture book series, Pets of Sunny Ridge Apartments. The series debuts with two captivating titles: Tommy Takes A Fall, released in July 2023, and Tommy Gets A Second Chance, released in August 2023.

In the heart of the bustling Sunny Ridge Apartments, secrets come to life and unexpected adventures unfold in this enchanting series. Follow Leo, the spirited golden retriever, as he embarks on heartwarming escapades alongside his diverse group of furry companions. Readers will be introduced to Clara, the ingenious cat; Toto, the gentle tortoise; Pippa, the talkative parrot; and Snowy, the mischievous hamster, each with their own unique story to tell.

In the first installment, Leo and his friends find themselves facing unexpected challenges when a mischievous young boy named Tommy disrupts their rooftop party with a streak of nastiness. As tensions rise, Leo must summon his courage to protect his friends from Tommy's antics. An unforeseen twist occurs when Tommy takes a tumble down the stairs with Toto the tortoise, setting off a chain of events that will forever alter their lives. The book promises heartwarming moments and an ending that will leave readers eager for Part 2.

In the sequel, "Tommy Gets A Second Chance," the beloved animals return with a tale of redemption, forgiveness, and the transformative power of second chances. Readers will join the charming cast as they navigate the complexities of life, heal old wounds, and discover the remarkable capacity for growth and change. This heartwarming story embodies hope and showcases the magic that can be found within the bonds of friendship.

Zack Kohn, a graduate of the London College of Printing, is known for his diverse literary pursuits. In addition to his work in children's fiction, he has authored The Poet Within: Releasing the Poetic Genie Inside, a guidebook for poets of all levels.

For more information about Zack Kohn and his work, please visit his Amazon author page.

About Zack Kohn:

Zack Kohn is an Israeli born author and poet who is currently living in London, England. He is a graduate of the London College of Printing and had published a translation of The Age of Stone by Felicia Langer from Hebrew while studying.

Zack's main areas of creative interest are publishing children's books and adult fiction as well as some nonfiction. Future publication plans include autobiographical and historical fiction and a wide spectrum of nonfiction topics, ranging from economics and politics to education and self-help.