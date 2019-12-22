VIDEO: Netflix Drops Trailer for TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LIKE YOU

Netflix just dropped a huge holiday present for fans of last year's smash hit movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, based on the book by Jenny Han: The sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, will release on February 12, 2020, just in time for Valentine's Day. The first movie premiered to such high ratings that a sequel was instantly greenlit. Netflix has stated that over half of all viewers have re-watched the movie at least once and considers the film an enormous success. The book was the first in a three-part series centered around Lara Jean and the boys she's loved over the years -- and the one boy she can't get out of her head right now as she enters a seemingly-fake relationship with Peter Kavinsky that becomes realer than she ever could have imagined.

Now, fans can watch the brand-new trailer over and over until the movie drops in less than two months. The third and final film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is currently in production.

The movies star Lana Condor as Lara Jean (X-Men Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel) and Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date, The Fosters) as Peter Kavinsky. The cast is rounded out with Lara Jean's sisters, played by Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars, Triple Dog) and Anna Cathcart (Descendants 3, Odd Squad). Their father is played by John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Northern Exposure). With P.S., I Still Love You, John Ambrose McClaren, played by Jordan Fisher (Rent: Live!, Grease: Live!, Liv & Maddie) as a rival for Lara Jean's affections. Lara Jean had a crush on him in middle school, and he was another recipient of the infamous love letters that were accidentally mailed in the first movie.

WATCH THE TRAILER NOW:

ABOUT TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE:

What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them... all at once?



Sixteen-year-old Lara Jean Song keeps her love letters in a hatbox her mother gave her. They aren't love letters that anyone else wrote for her; these are ones she's written. One for every boy she's ever loved-five in all. When she writes, she pours out her heart and soul and says all the things she would never say in real life, because her letters are for her eyes only. Until the day her secret letters are mailed, and suddenly, Lara Jean's love life goes from imaginary to out of control.

ABOUT P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU:

Lara Jean didn't expect to really fall for Peter. She and Peter were just pretending. Except suddenly they weren't. Now Lara Jean is more confused than ever. When another boy from her past returns to her life, Lara Jean's feelings for him return too. Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?



In this charming and heartfelt sequel to the New York Times bestseller To All the Boys I've Loved Before, we see first love through the eyes of the unforgettable Lara Jean. Love is never easy, but maybe that's part of what makes it so amazing.





