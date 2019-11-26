'Med School After Menopause' - Near Death Out Of Body Experiences Guides Woman To Become A Doctor

In "Med School after Menopause, The Journey of my Soul" (ISBN: 978-0578526300; $14.99 Divine Publishing, Nov. 2019) author Ann Charlotte Valentin shows the reader that it is never too late to transform one's life path. By sharing stories from her own life, she helps the reader identify how their own perception affects them in different situations.

Each chapter provides a specific message for the reader to contemplate followed by an exercise that can easily be incorporated into daily life.

By sharing her own journey and paranormal experiences through life, she inspires the reader to find their Divine Feminine, intuitive powers and soul's purpose. This book will take you on a journey that will help you create peace and happiness in your mind, heart, and soul.

"I knew I was dying. The first thing I noticed was that I was still alive. I was still there, just outside my body!" said Dr. Valentin as she came close to death in the ER in 1992. She then developed a serious blood disorder and walked a fine line between life and death for several years.

Two years later as she struggled to heal, she again left her body, which activated her life path. As a result of these experiences, she became clairvoyant, clairaudient and clairsentient.

"I wrote this book to inspire the reader to follow their own intuition and develop into the person they were born to become by moving from their mind to their heart."

Ann Charlotte Valentin is a doctor and medium with a background in business and computer science. As a physician she helps her patients heal physically, emotionally and spiritually. She also works as a public speaker and spiritual educator to help others find their intuitive gifts.

"Med School after Menopause, The Journey of my Soul" ($14.99, 228 pages, 6x9 paperback/e-book, ISBN: 978-0578526300) is available at local bookstores, Amazon and other online stores. For more information, visit https://drlotte.com/.

