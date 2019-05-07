MOTHER AND DAUGHTER JOURNAL - Perfect for Your Mom

With Mother's Day coming up, we have a gift suggestion that will surely please. The "Mother and Daughter Journal, Shared Memories and Keepsakes" by Bluestreak Books gives people an opportunity to relax and reflect on the joys of life.

It is a beautiful book for moms and their daughters, of all ages, to create a modern album about their unique bond. It starts with a lovely introduction and the book includes Part One: All About Us; Part Two: Things We Do Together; Part Three: What We Talk About; Part Four: My Mom And Me, Past and Future; Part Five: Letters to Each Other.

While the book has themes, prompts and pages that invite discussion and discovery, there are areas where you can put photos, drawings or do some scrapbooking. The pages also interface so that both mothers and their daughters can respond to the same prompt. A great example of this is "The funniest thing my mom and I ever did together was:" and "The funniest thing my daughter and I ever did together was:"

Each attractive page of the journal is wonderfully organized and features colorful pictures that evoke nature. There are also inspirational quotes that include one by George Eliot, "Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face."

A book like the "Mother and Daughter Journal" is one that will be cherished for years to come. We suggest that it would also be perfect for birthdays or any other gifting occasion. This Journal is a delightful celebration of the moments that people share.

Books can be purchased through Amazon.com at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/Mother-Daughter-Journal-Bluestreak/dp/1681884631/ref=sr_1_fkmrnull_1?keywords=Mother+and+Daughter+Journal+Weldon+Owen&qid=1557164772&s=gateway&sr=8-1-fkmrnull.

Cover Image: Courtesy of Bluestreak Books





