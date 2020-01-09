Gary Becks Poetry Book 'Too Harsh For Pastels' Released

These poems will help us to better understand the poet's creative aspirations, the delicate and subtle felicity of expression. The poems reveal an impressive intensity of experience, as well as the breadth and vigor of imagination.

Too Harsh For Pastels is a 100 page poetry book in paperback with a price of $15.00 ISBN 9389690226, through Cyberwit Publishing. The Kindle version is $2.99 Available through all major retailers.

https://www.amazon.com/Too-Harsh-Pastels-Gary-Beck/dp/9389690226/

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 25 poetry collections, 9 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 1 collection of his one-act plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions and Desperate Seeker (Winter Goose Publishing. Forthcoming: Learning Curve and Ignition Point). Blossoms of Decay, Expectations, Blunt Force, Transitions and Mortal Coil (Wordcatcher Publishing, Forthcoming: Temporal Dreams and Redemption Value). Earth Links and Too Harsh For Pastels (Cyberwit Publishing: Forthcoming Severance). His novels include a series 'Stand to Arms, Marines': Call to Valor, Crumbling Ramparts and Raise High the Walls (Gnome on Pigs Productions). Acts of Defiance, Flare Up and Still Defiant (Wordcatcher Publishing. Forthcoming: Until the Bell and Pirate Spring). Extreme Change will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. State of Rage will be published by Cyberwit Publishing. His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing) and Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). The Republic of Dreams and other essays (Gnome on Pig Productions). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing, Forthcoming: Collected Plays of Gary Beck Vol 1). Gary lives in New York City.

www.garycbeck.com www.facebook.com/authorgarycbeck gary@garycbeck.com





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You