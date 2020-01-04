Gary Beck Releases New Novel 'Raise High The Walls'

General Sam Hanson, U.S. Marine Corps now National Security Advisor to President Plant with the support of his comrades and loyal subordinates starts rebuilding America's place in the world; Canada and Mexico first. Hanson organizes a search for threatening nuclear material in the homeland and finds some in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington D.C. and the Iranian Mission in New York City and he forces their removal.

On a friendship building trip to Nicaragua al-Qaeda terrorists incite the locals to attack the Vice-President's and Secretary of State's convoy. Hanson leads a desperate defense and they are rescued after suffering terrible casualties. Hanson and his comrades are determined to protect their country as they face the ongoing war on terror.

Raise High the Walls is a 370 page paperback with a retail price of $13.80 ISBN 9781794766894 also in a Kindle version for $5.99 published by Gnome on Pig Productions. Available now through all major retailers. For info or to request a review copy contact: alexisallinson@gnomeonpigproductions

http://www.lulu.com/shop/gary-beck/raise-high-the-walls/paperback/product-24332961.htm

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 23 poetry collections, 7 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 1 collection of his one-act plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions and Desperate Seeker (Winter Goose Publishing. Forthcoming is Learning Curve); Blossoms of Decay, Expectations, Blunt Force, Transitions and Mortal Coil (Wordcatcher Publishing, forthcoming is Temporal Dreams) Earth Links (Cyberwit Publishing: forthcoming Too Harsh For Pastels). His novels include a series 'Stand to Arms, Marines': Call to Valor, Crumbling Ramparts and Raise High the Walls (Gnome on Pigs Productions). Acts of Defiance, Flare Up and Still Defiant (Wordcatcher Publishing: forthcoming is Pirate Spring). Extreme Change will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. State of Rage will be published by Cyberwit Publishing. His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing) and Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). The Republic of Dreams and other essays (Gnome on Pig Productions). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing, Forthcoming: Collected Plays of Gary Beck Vol 1). Gary lives in New York City.





