Author Thomas LeBrun Releases New Action Thriller, Stone Cold

This is the second book in the Cameron Stone Action Thriller series and will be released on August 18, 2023.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Playwright, Critic And Editor Ken Jaworowski to Publish Debut Novel SMALL TOWN SINS Photo 1 Playwright, Critic And Editor Ken Jaworowski to Publish Debut Novel SMALL TOWN SINS
Dr Jae Simplifies Blockchain For Everyone With His New Book NEW BLOCK CITY Photo 2 Dr Jae Simplifies Blockchain For Everyone With His New Book NEW BLOCK CITY
Colleen Kanten Carbol Publishes Debut Romance Novel A Powerful Romance Of One Woman's Jour Photo 3 Colleen Kanten Carbol Publishes Debut Romance Novel A Powerful Romance Of One Woman's Journey With Grief And Hope
David Ukiwe Unleashes A Riveting Sci-Fi Thriller, Status Report Photo 4 David Ukiwe Unleashes A Riveting Sci-Fi Thriller, Status Report

Author Thomas LeBrun Releases New Action Thriller, Stone Cold

Author Thomas LeBrun Releases New Action Thriller, Stone Cold

Thomas LeBrun has announced the upcoming release of his new action thriller, Stone Cold. This is the second book in the Cameron Stone Action Thriller series and will be released on August 18, 2023.

Get ready for a high-stakes battle where heroes and villains collide in a clash of fates...

Raines and Cameron Stone, dedicated protectors and allies of the NYPD, heroically thwarted a diabolical plot to destroy New York City. However, victory came at a steep cost - Raines was gravely injured, and Cameron's girlfriend, Sara, was struck by a deadly poison-tipped bullet while carrying his child. Amidst the chaos and heartache, Cameron is consumed by a thirst for revenge, vowing to hunt down those responsible, leaving his once composed demeanor behind.

As Cameron descends into darkness, his stepbrother Michael becomes his beacon of hope, guiding him back to his training and focus. Together, they strive to stay one step ahead of their multiplying Far East adversaries, who seek a final, deadly showdown. In a world where danger lurks at every turn, "Stone Cold" delivers a pulse-pounding action thriller, weaving together a mysterious visitor, a sadistic psychopathic fighter, and a cunning computer whiz in an unmissable clash of wills.

Join Raines and Cameron on their daring quest in 'Stone Cold.' Don't miss this thrilling action-packed journey that pushes the boundaries of justice and courage. Dive into the world of protectors turned avengers - get your copy now!

Stone Cold is available for purchase on Amazon.

Thomas LeBrun is a multi-award-winning author known for his captivating memoir, "Hiding in Plain Sight: My Life and Adventures Protecting Celebrities," where he shares his remarkable journey as a Close Protection Specialist for icons like Bill Gates, Elton John, and Whitney Houston. With a career spanning over three decades and forty-five countries, Thomas's extensive training in Martial and Defensive arts, coupled with academic pursuits in Anti-Terrorist subjects and Maritime Security, has made him a seasoned expert in his field. As a writer, he blends life experiences and thrilling ideas into action-packed novels, including his #1 International Best Seller, "Sticks and Stones," captivating readers with tales of adventure, love, and betrayal. Thomas's passion for writing aims to ignite a love of reading in everyone, especially the younger generation, as he continues to keep readers on the edge of their seats.



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Ryan Matthew Browning Releases New Science Fiction Series - EX NIHILO - ABYSSAL PROPHECY Photo
Ryan Matthew Browning Releases New Science Fiction Series - EX NIHILO - ABYSSAL PROPHECY

Ryan Matthew Browning has released his new science fiction novel, Ex Nihilo - Abyssal Prophecy. This is the first book in his Ex Nihilo space opera saga.

2
Playwright, Critic And Editor Ken Jaworowski to Publish Debut Novel SMALL TOWN SINS Photo
Playwright, Critic And Editor Ken Jaworowski to Publish Debut Novel SMALL TOWN SINS

Playwright, critic, and New York Times editor Ken Jaworowski releases his debut novel, 'Small Town Sins.' Set in rural Pennsylvania, the gripping thriller follows the lives of three individuals who become entangled in dangerous crimes.

3
National Safety Consultant David A. Ward, Sr. Releases New Book THE FACES OF SAFETY Photo
National Safety Consultant David A. Ward, Sr. Releases New Book THE FACES OF SAFETY

What is an employee's life worth? It's a question that's rarely asked in the world of business, but it's one that David A. Ward Sr., an executive safety facilitator, national safety consultant, and OSHA outreach trainer, confronts head-on in his thought-provoking new book, 'The Faces of Safety.'

4
Karen Massy Releases New Book Kitchen Organizing Tips For Beginners Photo
Karen Massy Releases New Book 'Kitchen Organizing Tips For Beginners'

Karen Massy has announced the release of her new book, Kitchen Organizing Tips for Beginners. This comprehensive guide is designed to help readers transform their kitchens into functional and stylish spaces, providing practical tips and techniques without the need for a significant financial investment.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video
Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You