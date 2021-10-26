World Premiere Of James A Marzo's SOMETHING WICKED Comes to American Repertory Theater of WNY This Week
Performances run from October 28th to November 20th at the Compass Performing Center.
American Repertory Theater of WNY will present a World premiere of James A Marzo's "Something Wicked" from October 28th to November 20th at the Compass Performing Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY. Showtimes are Thurs - Friday 7:30 pm, Saturday 5 pm. Pay-what-you-can ticket policy.
For more information visit www.artofwny.org or contact 716-697-0837.
First appearing as a one-act in ART/WNY's local playwrights showcase RUST BELT GROTESQUE, this macabre tale set in 1825 frontier Buffalo NY tells the story of three brothers and their plan to avoid debtors' prison which weaves a narrative of deceit, murder, and unrequited love.
Suzanne Hibbard portrays the narrator 'Sadie' as Justin Pope & Charles McGregor join Joshua Leary as the Thayer brothers. Additional cast members feature John F Kennedy, as 'Sheriff Torrey' and David Wysocki, portraying 'Deputy Willard', with Michael Breen as the unfortunate character of 'John Love'. Direction by Matthew LaChiusa, and music direction by Susan King.ART/WNY is offering a pay-what-you-can ticket rate throughout the 2021-22 theatrical season as a way of saying thank you for the strong community support during the health crisis. For ticket information go to https://somethingwickedcomes.bpt.me/ American Repertory Theater of WNY requires proof of vaccination upon entering the building. Please present a CDC vaccination card or utilize the NYS Excelsior Pass as legitimate forms of proof. Only vaccinated individuals may attend ART/WNY productions. The company does retain the right to determine entry to productions. All personnel associated with ART/WNY productions have been fully vaccinated for the overall safety of our patrons and their castmates.