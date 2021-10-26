World Premiere Of James A Marzo's SOMETHING WICKED Comes to American Repertory Theater of WNY This Week

American Repertory Theater of WNY will present a World premiere of James A Marzo's "Something Wicked" from October 28th to November 20th at the Compass Performing Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY. Showtimes are Thurs - Friday 7:30 pm, Saturday 5 pm. Pay-what-you-can ticket policy.

For more information visit www.artofwny.org or contact 716-697-0837.

First appearing as a one-act in ART/WNY's local playwrights showcase RUST BELT GROTESQUE, this macabre tale set in 1825 frontier Buffalo NY tells the story of three brothers and their plan to avoid debtors' prison which weaves a narrative of deceit, murder, and unrequited love.

Suzanne Hibbard portrays the narrator 'Sadie' as Justin Pope & Charles McGregor join Joshua Leary as the Thayer brothers. Additional cast members feature John F Kennedy, as 'Sheriff Torrey' and David Wysocki, portraying 'Deputy Willard', with Michael Breen as the unfortunate character of 'John Love'. Direction by Matthew LaChiusa, and music direction by Susan King.

ART/WNY is offering a pay-what-you-can ticket rate throughout the 2021-22 theatrical season as a way of saying thank you for the strong community support during the health crisis. For ticket information go to https://somethingwickedcomes.bpt.me/

American Repertory Theater of WNY requires proof of vaccination upon entering the building. Please present a CDC vaccination card or utilize the NYS Excelsior Pass as legitimate forms of proof. Only vaccinated individuals may attend ART/WNY productions. The company does retain the right to determine entry to productions. All personnel associated with ART/WNY productions have been fully vaccinated for the overall safety of our patrons and their castmates.