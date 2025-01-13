Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Julia Vanderveen - MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH - RocHaHa Clown Festival



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nancy Sheehan Johnson - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joe Isgar - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company



Best Musical

NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

DRUNK MURDER MYSTERY - Drunk Theatre Buffalo



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Lama - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company



Best Performer In A Play

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O'Connell & Company



Best Play

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill Baldwin - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Vinny Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dan Lendzian - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Irish Classical Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Shea's 710 Theatre



