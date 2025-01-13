Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Jan. 13, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Julia Vanderveen - MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH - RocHaHa Clown Festival

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nancy Sheehan Johnson - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions

Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company

Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joe Isgar - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company

Best Musical
NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
DRUNK MURDER MYSTERY - Drunk Theatre Buffalo

Best Performer In A Musical
Nick Lama - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company

Best Performer In A Play
Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O'Connell & Company

Best Play
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Baldwin - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Vinny Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Dan Lendzian - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Irish Classical Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Shea's 710 Theatre
 



