Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Julia Vanderveen - MY GRANDMOTHER'S EYEPATCH - RocHaHa Clown Festival
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nancy Sheehan Johnson - FRANKENSTEIN - Rocking Horse Productions
Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Deeb-Weaver - NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company
Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joe Isgar - REEFER MADNESS - O’Connell & Company
Best Musical
NEWSIES - Kavinoky Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
DRUNK MURDER MYSTERY - Drunk Theatre Buffalo
Best Performer In A Musical
Nick Lama - TWISTED - O’Connell & Company
Best Performer In A Play
Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O'Connell & Company
Best Play
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Baldwin - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Cavanagh - THE PROM - MusicalFare Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Vinny Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - O’Connell & Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Dan Lendzian - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Irish Classical Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Shea's 710 Theatre
