WallByrd Theatre Announces Alfred Hitchcock's 39 STEPS

WallByrd Theatre Company presents Alfred Hitchcock's 39 STEPS by Patrick Barlow, directed by Virginia Monte, in the Avyarium at Village Gate Thursdays through Sundays, from May 16th through June 2nd. Tickets are priced at $27 for students/seniors and $32 and are available online at www.WallByrd.com or at the door.

Laugh your way into summer with Patrick Barlow's The 39 Steps. WallByrd Theatre Company will bring Patrick Barlow's, The 39 Steps, to Rochester film and theatre fans. This fast-paced comedy is an ode to Alfred Hitchcock's earliest work. A must-see for film fans, theatre buffs, and cinema lovers. The 39 Steps is a parody adapted from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. The film's "serious" spy story is played mainly for laughs, and the script is full of references to (and puns on the titles of) other Alfred Hitchcock films, including Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, Psycho, Vertigo and North by Northwest.

The 39 Steps is co-directed by WallByrd's founding artistic-director Virginia Monte and former Push Theatre Artist Jonathan Lowery. Featuring performances by Cassie Buscemi, Emily Lipski, Fred Pienkoski, and Kiefer Schenk.

Photo by Joe Marino





