Theatre of Youth to Stream THE OUTSIDERS

Based on the best-selling young adult novel of all time by S.E. HINTON, THE OUTSIDERS is streaming from March 5 - March 19 online. Tickets are $20 per person and are available online at www.theatreofyouth.org

THE OUTSIDERS (recommended for ages 12+) is from the book by S.E. HINTON; adapted by CHRISTOPER SERGEL. The video recording was produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company . This production is directed by Chris Kelly and filmed by Pan-American Film Division.

THE OUTSIDERS is a poignant and heroic story of belonging, friendship, and maintaining hope in the face of struggle, a powerful reminder of what young people encounter. It's a searing story of real kids in tough situations with consequences seen through the eyes of young Ponyboy. Territorial battles between the have-it-made rich kids - the Socs - and Ponyboy's tough, underprivileged "Greaser" family and friends are just a part of life. But even in the midst of urban gang life, somehow Ponyboy can't forget a short poem that speaks to their fragile young lives.

"The Outsiders had just opened for one public performance when we had to close our doors exactly 1 year ago, in March 2020," Interim Executive Director Tracy Snyder says. "Although it was a limited run due to the pandemic, it was important to TOY to film this production and bring The Outsiders to life in a new way for audiences. Children and teenagers deserve to see their stories told on stage and The Outsiders is just as poignant and relevant today as it was over 50 years ago when written. Pan-American Film Division did an incredible job translating this beloved story to film and highlighted not only the raw emotion of the characters, but the incredible talent of our cast, as well as the beautiful environment of TOY's home, the Historic Allendale Theatre."

THE OUTSIDERS is sponsored by DV Brown & Associates and RP Oak Hill Building Company, Inc. 2020-21 sponsors include Independent Health (Wellness Series), M&T Bank. Additional support is received by The Cullen Foundation, the City of Buffalo, Erie County and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Theatre of Youth's trailer for the production of THE OUTSIDERS can be viewed here on their YouTube Channel

Check out the trailer below!