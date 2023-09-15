The Nazareth University Theatre & Dance Department presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM By William Shakespeare.

Kings, queens, fairies, lovers, and sprites all collide in an enchanted forest one midsummer night proving that "the course of true love never did run smooth."

One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies takes us on a beguiling odyssey full of mistaken identities, misguided passions, love potions, and magic spells.

Running Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15 at Arts Center, Callahan Theater, 4245 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14618

Get your tickets here or contact the Box Office by email or 585-389-2170.