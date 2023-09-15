The Nazareth University Theatre & Dance Department Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM By William Shakespeare

Kings, queens, fairies, lovers, and sprites all collide in an enchanted forest one midsummer night proving that "the course of true love never did run smooth."

Sep. 15, 2023

The Nazareth University Theatre & Dance Department presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM By William Shakespeare.

One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies takes us on a beguiling odyssey full of mistaken identities, misguided passions, love potions, and magic spells.

Running Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15 at Arts Center, Callahan Theater, 4245 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14618

Get your tickets here or contact the Box Office by email or 585-389-2170.



Mayor Malik Evans And County Executive Adam Bello To Introduce Rochester Fringe Festival S Photo
Mayor Malik Evans And County Executive Adam Bello To Introduce Rochester Fringe Festival Shows At Parcel 5

Mayor Malik Evans and County Executive Adam Bello will introduce Rochester Fringe Festival shows at Parcel 5.

Buffalo Theatre Company Opens Its 2023-24 Season With HELLOWEEN Photo
Buffalo Theatre Company Opens Its 2023-24 Season With HELLOWEEN

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company (FLB), which exclusively showcases both world and regional premiers, will present the first theatrical production to be held at the all-new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center in Williamsville.

DANCE MUMS: THE DRAG PARODY MUSICAL to Kick Off OFCs Broadway in Brighton 2023-2024 Series Photo
DANCE MUMS: THE DRAG PARODY MUSICAL to Kick Off OFC's Broadway in Brighton 2023-2024 Series

OFC Creations Theatre Center will present 'Dance Mums: The Drag Parody Musical' performances on September 14 through September 24.

Review: THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS at Alleyway Theatre Photo
Review: THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS at Alleyway Theatre

Everyone's life has a story. And when you start from birth, most can be pretty interesting, although not worthy of the stage. Such a story of  a young boy from  Indiana born in 1951 is being told, but is it really that stage worthy?  The answer is a resounding yes, if that guy is Marc Summers, that charismatic game show and TV host extraordinaire.

