‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil Comes to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Broadway partner Albert Nocciolino have announced that tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil, set to hit the stage at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for 19 performances December 17 – 28, are on sale this week. The Christmas themed show, part of Shea’s 2025-26 Five Star Bank Broadway Season, is inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this season.

‘Twas the NIght Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

Tickets for ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil are now available online to Cirque Club members Monday, July 21 through Thursday, July 24, 2025. Cirque Club membership is free, and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com.