THE OUTSIDERS To Open National Broadway Tour From Shea's Buffalo Theatre

The Outsiders is launching from Shea's Buffalo Theatre and will run for eight performances from Wednesday, September 17, through Tuesday, September 23, 2025, marking the official start to the first national tour.

The company for the touring production of The Outsiders – producers, cast, crew, and creative team – have spent the last few weeks at Shea's Buffalo Theatre teching the production, which brings the full team together to finalize staging, lighting, sound and choreography before opening night.

Shea's President & CEO, Brian Higgins, said, “Shea's is proud to serve as the launch point for The Outsiders national tour. Hosting a major production like this energizes our theatre while also supporting hardworking Western New Yorkers and strengthening businesses across the greater Buffalo community – from restaurants and hotels to shops and services. Our audiences are especially excited to be the first in the nation to experience this remarkable production.”

Leading the tour are Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Mark Doyle as Bob, and Jackson Reagin as Paul. At certain performances, Jordan DeAndre Williams will play the role of Ponyboy.

The touring company also features Seth Ajani, Christian Arredondo, Brandon Mel Borkowsky, Dante D'Antonio, Gina Gagliano, Hannah Jennens, Giuseppe Little, Sebastian Martinez, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Mekhi Payne, John Michael Peterson, Katie Riedel, Luke Sabracos, Johnathan Tanner.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, this thrilling new musical takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”