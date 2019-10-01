THE NUTCRACKER Returns to Shea's Buffalo

Neglia Ballet's The Nutcracker returns to Shea's Performing Arts Center Thanksgiving weekend for its 11th Annual presentation of the beloved production. Last year's performances SOLD OUT two weeks before the shows.

Award-winning, international dance artists and local favorites complete a cast who bring the annual holiday favorite to life. For the eleventh consecutive year, Neglia Ballet Artists is collaborating with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Shea's Performing Arts Center. Reviewer Steve Sucato said the collaboration reinforces "that love affair with a magical production that excited the senses and warmed the hearts of audience members of all ages."

This year, Principal dancers from the esteemed Miami City Ballet will perform the thrilling and climatic Grand Pas de Deux. Brazilian born Kleber Rebello will perform the role of the Cavalier. Rebello has won first place in many major worldwide ballet competitions including the Prix de Lausanne, Youth America Grand Prix, and Beijing International Competition. In 2010 he joined Miami City Ballet as an apprentice and within just three years was promoted to Principal. Dance Magazine selected him as one of their annual "25 to Watch" dancers. Emily Bromberg will perform the delicate and coveted role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Previously with Festival Ballet of Providence and the Colorado Ballet, Bromberg joined Miami City Ballet in 2010 rising through the ranks to soloist in 2015 and was recently promoted to Principal Soloist.

American Ballet Theater soloist and international guest artist, Luciana Paris will perform the audience favorite Arabian Pas de Deux with her husband Jonatan Lujan, freelance guest artist and former soloist with the Zurich Ballet and the Slovak National Ballet.

In Neglia's traditional staging of The Nutcracker, we follow young Marie on her journey from a festive Christmas Eve party, through a wondrous battle scene, a breathtaking winter wonderland, and delectable land of sweets. The Buffalo News has called the production "a holiday spectacle capable of eliciting wide-eyed wonder in children of all ages."

Neglia's Nutcracker production has been recognized for its spectacular production value. "From the opening curtain's rise to the dancer's final bows, the much-talked-about production showcased a mix of tradition and wonder that few community productions of the ballet achieve." (The Buffalo News) The production has 136 roles, of which 85 are performed by children. There are over 400 costume pieces and over 100 props. Several new elements will debut at this year's production, most notably the new dynamic, growing Christmas tree. "The Christmas tree is one of the most important elements in any Nutcracker" says Artistic Director Sergio Neglia. "Our tree magically grows in front of your eyes!"

Ron Spigelman, returns to Buffalo to guest conduct the BPO's orchestration of Tchaikovsky's cherished score. Australian-born conductor Ron Spigelman was was the Former Associate Conductor of the BPO (from 2001 - 2005) and currently Pops Conductor of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.

Neglia Ballet's The Nutcracker is the perfect holiday tradition, filled with memory-making moments, breathtaking live ballet, a professional orchestra, all performed on the majestic Shea's stage. Enjoy performances on Saturday, November 30th at 7pm and Sunday, December 1st at 2pm.

For tickets, call 1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com or visit Shea's Ticket Office. Tickets: $29-$85 For groups (10+), please call (716) 829-1153. For more information, visit www.sheas.org





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You