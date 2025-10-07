THE NOTEBOOK Comes to the Shea's Buffalo Theatre Stage This Week 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE NOTEBOOK, a new musical based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, will play at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for eight performances, October 7 – 12, 2025. As part of the Five Star Bank 2025-2026 Season, audiences in Buffalo are about to fall in love all over again with this beloved story.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

While in town, Shari Washington Rhone (Swing) will lead a dance masterclass at 3:30PM on Wednesday, October 8 for students ages 5 – 18 at the William-Emslie YMCA in Buffalo. The class is free, space is limited, and RSVP is required. Sign up online at: https://form.jotform.com/252748592278068.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center and the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York are partnering during the engagement, inspiring understanding, empathy, and dialogue beyond the stage. Patrons attending the Friday, October 10 performance of THE NOTEBOOK, will have the opportunity to stay for a post-show talkback which will include members of the company and a representative from the Alzheimer’s Association. In addition, the team raising the most donations for the October 11 Buffalo Walk to End Alzheimer's can win tickets to the October 12 performance of THE NOTEBOOK.

THE NOTEBOOK was recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.