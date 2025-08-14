THE NOTEBOOK Musical To Play Shea’s Buffalo Theatre In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Notebook, a new musical based on the best-selling novel and iconic film, will play eight performances at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre from October 7–12, 2025, as part of the Five Star Bank Broadway Season.

“The Notebook is ultimately a celebration of life, love, and the power of memory,” said producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch. “Audiences first fell in love with this timeless story as a novel, then as an iconic film, and now they will experience it anew as a moving musical event. With multi-platinum artist Ingrid Michaelson's unforgettable score and Tony Award-nominated Bekah Brunstetter's beautifully crafted book, The Notebook will resonate deeply with audiences across North America.”

The musical tells the story of Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. Based on the novel that has sold millions worldwide and the film that became one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all time, The Notebook most recently played Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theatre in 2024 following its acclaimed 2022 world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us), the production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Rent) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Moulin Rouge! The Musical). The tour’s creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. Carmel Dean serves as music supervisor, collaborating with Michaelson on arrangements and with John Clancy on orchestrations, with Tina Faye as music director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The show earned three 2024 Tony Award nominations, multiple Drama League, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, and received critical acclaim from USA Today (“Romantic, life-affirming and ingeniously adapted”) and Chicago Tribune (“Absolutely gorgeous. Not to be missed”). The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart, with breakout single “My Days” surpassing 9 million streams on Spotify.

Tickets are available now at the Shea’s Box Office (650 Main Street, Buffalo) or sheas.org. Groups of 10 or more may contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.