THE BOOK OF WILL Opens Road Less Traveled Productions’ 22nd Season 

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will open its 22nd season with The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, produced in collaboration with Shakespeare in Delaware Park (SDP) to mark SDP’s 50th anniversary. Performances will run September 19–October 19 at the Road Less Traveled Theater, 456 Main Street, Buffalo.

The cast features RLTP Ensemble members David Marciniak, Peter Palmisano, Melinda Capeles, and Jake Hayes, alongside Gregory Gjurich, Rebecca Elkin, Lisa Ludwig, Jeremy Kreuzer, Amanda Funiciello, Isaiah Brown, Norm Sham, and David Lundy.

RLTP Ensemble member John Hurley directs, with set design by Dyan Burlingame, lighting by John Rickus, sound by Katie Menke, and additional creative contributions from Shelby McNulty-DeCaro (stage management), E.L. Hohn (properties), Todd Warfield (costumes), and Jennifer Toohey (dialects).

The play follows actors Henry Condell and John Heminges as they work to preserve William Shakespeare’s legacy after his death by compiling the First Folio, rescuing half of his plays from being lost forever. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Elizabethan London, The Book of Will is a story of friendship, determination, and love for the written word.

In partnership with the Buffalo and Erie County Library System, the production will feature a display of rare Shakespeare materials in the theater’s cocktail lounge. Library cardholders will receive $5 off the regular ticket price when purchasing in person.