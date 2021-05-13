Shea's Performing Arts Center and The Lipke Foundation Announce Winners of the 2021 Kenny Awards

Shea's Performing Arts Center and The Lipke Foundation are proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Kenny Awards, an endeavor that recognizes the talent, dedication, and efforts of our local high school youth. Since the inception of the program, the Kenny Awards have recognized and honored countless outstanding musical productions in local high schools and put $135,000 into area high school theatre programs.

Now in its 28th year, the Kenny Awards once again recognized local high school talent for excellence, this year the program was virtual and was re-designed to spotlight individual talent. Video submissions in the categories of acting, singing and dancing were accepted and reviewed by 28 Kenny adjudicators. From 193 applicants representing 50 area schools, 31 students were selected as finalist nominees, and 8 received 2021 Kenny Awards for their performances.

The Kenny Award winners were announced on Saturday, May 8 during a virtual awards ceremony premiering on YouTube.

Outstanding Dance Performance

Abigail Rice - Mount St. Mary Academy

Sarah Touris - Hamburg High School

Outstanding Acting Performance

Grace Galipeau - Starpoint High School

Anthony Scime - Kenmore West High School

Outstanding Vocal Performance

Hannah Schubring - Starpoint High School

Audree Woods - Mount St. Mary Academy

Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role

Caleb Gould - Eden High School

Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role

Talia Mobley - West Seneca West High School

Each winner of an Outstanding Dance, Acting and Vocal performance award will receive a trophy and a $1,000 scholarship toward college or further arts instruction. Scholarships are made possible by The Lipke Foundation and The Mosey Family Foundation. Caleb Gould and Talia Mobley will each receive $2,000 scholarships and will move on to represent Western New York in the National High School Musical Awards Program, also called the Jimmy Awards presented by The Broadway League Foundation. Gould and Mobley will virtually participate in a theatre intensive which includes coaching and rehearsals with Broadway professionals in preparation for a one-night only talent showcase. Lily Peck, a senior at West Seneca West High School and the winner of the Jimmy Student Reporter contest for 2021, will be documenting the Jimmy Award process to share with the community.

"We are incredibly proud of these high school students who participated in this year's Kenny Award program," said Thembi Duncan, Director of Arts Engagement and Education. "This has been the most unique and inclusive Kenny Awards ever. We can't wait to be back together in the theatre and see what's next for these superstar Kenny winners."