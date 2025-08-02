Shea’s Buffalo Theatre Will Bring A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peanuts’ timeless holiday television special comes to life with the national tour of

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, coming to cities this winter. This critically acclaimed holiday celebration, the whole family can enjoy, brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang together live on stage as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas and perform songs from the unforgettable musical score of legendary composer Vince Guaraldi.

The Broadway-style production, complete with immersive sets, lighting, choreography, and colorful costumes, has sold more than 300,000 tickets over the prior holiday seasons.

Tickets to the engagement go on sale to the public on August 1 and are available

online at www.sheas.org/performances/a-charlie-brown-christmas or through the Shea’s Performing Arts Center Box Office at 650 Main Street in Buffalo. Groups requesting 10 or more tickets can contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.

Peanuts is among the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Schulz’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans. This touring production arrives at a particularly special time, as the beloved television special,A Charlie Brown Christmas, marks its 60th anniversary this year!

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes including intermission.