Second Generation Theatre Presents Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS in March

Second Generation Theatre presents Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS March 11-26 at the Shea's Smith Theatre. CONSTELLATIONS, featured in SGT's 2018 free reading series, finally makes its way to the main stage after 2 years of postponement.

"There was no question we wanted to bring this piece back," says Executive Director Kristin Bentley who also stars as Marianne. "This uniquely structured play allows the audience to imagine all possibilities in a relationship; We are transported through a theatrical multiverse to experience this love story like no other. Boy meets girl, then boy meets girl again, and again, and again. It's quite the ride as both an actor and an audience member."

SGT is a company that prides itself on offering patrons a unique blend of new and familiar titles, offering them opportunities to stretch their expectations of what the theatre can be. "It's a play about possibilities. It's a play about time. It's a play about being present, deliberate, and the simplicity and elegance of the human experience and consciousness," says Artie nominee Chris Avery who makes his SGT debut as Roland. "The hope is that audiences leave with having had a touchstone to what is most important to them and their relationships; friends, families, and lovers."

The production offers a unique opportunity to blend science and theatre, one that led SGT to connect with the Science and Art Cabaret. "The Science and Art Cabaret sponsored by Hallwalls UB has been in existence for ten years and is such a unique connection," says SGT AD Kelly Copps. "We're thrilled to be able to team up with them and feature a post-show panel discussion on March 19th. Professor Will Kinney will be explaining the string theory behind the show and we'll have an opportunity to examine it and discuss fact vs theatrical license. It's going to be fascinating."





CONSTELLATIONS is directed by Michael Wachowiak and stars SGT Executive Director Kristin Bentley and Chris Avery (AEA).

Where: Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202

Tickets: General Admission $30, Seniors $25, Students $15.

Box Office: (716)508-7480 to purchase by phone or www.sheas.org/performances/constellations