SGT Presents THE TOXIC AVENGER: THE MUSICAL!

Second Generation Theatre (SGT) begins their second season in residence at the Shea's Smith Theatre with the regional premiere of "THE TOXIC AVENGER" October 25-November 10.

Based on the 1984 cult classic film of the same name, THE TOXIC AVENGER features a book by Joe DiPietro(Memphis & I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change) and music by David Bryan of Bon Jovi. When it opened Off-Broadway in 2009, the New York Times hailed this campy rock musical as "hilariously funny." Directed & Choreographed by Doug Weyand with Music Direction by Allan Paglia, SGT's production promises to be nothing less.

However, a night of top notch entertainment isn't all it is, says Director Doug Weyand. " The Toxic Avenger is incredibly relevant right now. Yes, it's a ridiculous comedy. Yes, it's over-the-top and campy. But it's also a "call to arms" for our environment protection. In this day and age, with environmental standards being discarded and eliminated on an almost daily basis, this hilarious musical comedy manages to satirize our complacency and seeming lack of concern for our overall humanity and well-being. AND it does so without being "preachy." Folks will come for the laughs, but will get a little reminder of our current plight at the same time."

The production stars SGT favorite Steve Copps as Melvin Ferd III- the nerd turned mutant hero in this uproarious underdog story. "The Toxic Avenger is great because it's so unapologetically campy and fun. It's the type of show where people will go to escape, laugh, and have a good time. Also, they'll get their faces rocked off," says Copps. "It's unique in that the cast is so small (5 people) that everyone plays an integral part in telling the story. Some cast members play MANY integral parts."

With a special Halloween Night show on Thursday October 31, THE TOXIC AVENGER is the perfect fall musical, sure to have you laughing along and thinking at least a little more seriously about global warming.

THE TOXIC AVENGER stars Steve Copps (Toxie), Bethany Burrows (Sarah), Jenn Stafford (Mayor Belgoody/Ma Ferd), Raphael A. Santos (Black Dude), and proudly introduces Dylan Zalikowski (White Dude).

Box Office: (716) 508-7480, www.secondgenerationtheatre.com/tickets





