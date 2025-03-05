Review: THE WIZ at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everything OZ continues these days. L Frank Baum would be flabbergasted to think that his 1900 novel "THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ" would be as popular, if not MORE popular, in 2025. The endless fascination with the story of young Dorothy being whisked away by a twister from her home in Kansas to the mystical land of Oz has always been a favorite of young and old. The beloved MGM musical starring Judy Garland continues to be a perennial favorite. And in 1975 a little musical called THE WIZ took Broadway by storm, updating the story to present day with an all Black cast. In 2003, the prequel musical WICKED opened and has been dazzling Broadway audiences ever since, to say nothing of the blockbuster movie version in 2024. The 2025 Academy Awards included "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," 2 songs from THE WIZ and 1 from WICKED. The fascination goes on....

THE WIZ landed on Shea's Buffalo stage last night, fresh off of it's most recent Broadway revival. The slick production was warmly received thanks to high production values and a cast of spectacular singers. And while the concept of contemporary music being used to tell a classic story may seem common, it most definitely was a novel idea in 1975. The music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls was a blend of pop, soul, R&B and electronic disco, and produced such hits as "Ease on Down the Road" and "Home." The orchestration is heavy in synthesizers and percussion, the citizens of Oz are sassy and street smart, but the heart of the story remains.

Dana Cimone is the young, perky Dorothy, who lives with Aunt Em after her parents have both died. Her voice is crystal clear and smooth as glass. When she sings, the audience is enraptured.

Her three partners in crime include D. Jerome as the Tinman, Mykal Kilgore as the Lion, and Elijah Ahmad Lewis Eal as the Scarecrow. Jerome gets his time to shine in the poignant "We're Gonna Make It." Kilgore finds all the right comic notes as the cowardly, blustery Lion. Meanwhile Eal is limber and forgetful as the brainless scarecrow.

Kyla Jade does double duty as Aunt Em and the wicked witch of the west, Evillene. Jade is a force to reckoned with, larger than life and with a set of pipes that raises the roof. Her act II showstopper, "Don't Everybody Bring Me No Bad News" was infectious as she strutted and belted high atop a platform (that she would eventually melt into)! Her sister, Glinda the good witch, is played by Sheherazade with grace and good comic effect.

Alan Mingo Jr comes directly from the Broadway production as The Wiz. Mingo is the consummate song and dance man, charming and suave, like a smarmy used car salesman. He has true star power that made him a magnetic presence .

Choreographer JaQuel Knight embraced the retro feel of the dances, mixing a bit of hip-hop with a tribal techno vibe that always seemed fresh and innovative. The dancers spun and glided about the stage in flowing costumes to simulate the twister, and shone brightly in the act II opener "The Emerald City," with music by Timothy Graphenreed.

Costumes by Sharen Davis were spot on, colorful and a joy to behold. They perfectly complemented the fascinating Scenic Design by Hannah Beachler. With a fine marriage of set pieces and brilliant video and projection designs by Daniel Brodie, the stage settings were as magical as Oz could ever be.

THE WIZ seems to rush through Act I quickly, with brief introductions to each character, and songs that do have a similar, nondescript tone. It takes a while to develop a sense of heart for these street smart versions of Dorothy's pals. Luckily the second Act allows the group to meld better. The reveal of the Wiz's trickery was just as disappointing as ever, only to be resolved by Glinda once again. By the time the cast sings "Everybody Rejoice" (aka "Can You Feel A Brand New Day" by Luther Vandross) we are thrown back into the the psychodelic land of the 1970's, with a paean as uplifting as "Let The Sun Shine In" from HAIR.

THE WIZ plays at Shea's Buffalo Theatre through March 9, 2025. Contact sheas.org for more information

